JEE Main 2022: Session 1 results likely to be announced today; here's how to check scores

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 are anticipated to be revealed today, July 10. Candidates who sat the test will be able to view their rankings and scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in after the results are released. To view the results, students must enter their registration number on their admit card.

Students can verify their scorecard by following these instructions once the results are available.

Here's how to download score card

Step 1: Go to the NTA JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link.

Step 3: Enter the relevant information and press the submit button.

Step 4: The outcome will be presented on the screen.

Step 5: Review the results and save the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

The National Testing Agency has also made the final JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key accessible (NTA). From June 23 to June 29, the exam was administered in computer-based test (CBT) format at over 500 centres in India and internationally, as well as 22 exam cities.

On July 2, the JEE Main 2022 preliminary answer key for session 1 was issued, and applicants were requested to address any complaints they had. Following consideration of the applicants' complaints, the final answer key was issued. The final answer key will also be used to calculate the JEE Main 2022 result, which is expected to be revealed today. The final result will be in the form of percentile scores, which implies that students' raw results will be turned into percentile ratings.