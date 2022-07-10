Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 results likely to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    Candidates who sat the test will be able to view their rankings and scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in after the results are released. To view the results, students must enter their registration number on their admit card. Students can verify their scorecard by following instructions once the results are available.

    JEE Main results 2022 Session 1 results likely to be announced today here s how to check scores gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 are anticipated to be revealed today, July 10. Candidates who sat the test will be able to view their rankings and scores at jeemain.nta.nic.in after the results are released. To view the results, students must enter their registration number on their admit card.

    Students can verify their scorecard by following these instructions once the results are available.

    Here's how to download score card

    Step 1: Go to the NTA JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    Step 2: Navigate to the JEE Main 2022 session 1 result link.
    Step 3: Enter the relevant information and press the submit button.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

    Step 4: The outcome will be presented on the screen.
    Step 5: Review the results and save the page.
    Step 6: Make a hard copy for future reference.

    The National Testing Agency has also made the final JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key accessible (NTA). From June 23 to June 29, the exam was administered in computer-based test (CBT) format at over 500 centres in India and internationally, as well as 22 exam cities. 

    Also Read | TS PGECET 2022: July 10 last date to apply without late fees; know how to register here

    On July 2, the JEE Main 2022 preliminary answer key for session 1 was issued, and applicants were requested to address any complaints they had. Following consideration of the applicants' complaints, the final answer key was issued. The final answer key will also be used to calculate the JEE Main 2022 result, which is expected to be revealed today. The final result will be in the form of percentile scores, which implies that students' raw results will be turned into percentile ratings.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS PGECET 2022 July 10 last date to apply without late fees know how to register here gcw

    TS PGECET 2022: July 10 last date to apply without late fees; know how to register here

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply - adt

    CUET PG 2022: Registration deadline ends on July 10; know details, how to apply

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check - adt

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check

    ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20, details here - adt

    ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20; know details here

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply - adt

    SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply

    Recent Stories

    Twitter asks employees to refrain from posting about Elon Musk s merger gcw

    Twitter asks employees to ‘refrain’ from posting about Elon Musk’s merger

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed RBA

    Will Laal Singh Chaddha be Aamir Khan's big disaster? Here's what KRK claimed

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps becomes 5th MP to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson gcw

    UK transport minister Grant Shapps to run to replace outgoing PM Johnson

    TS PGECET 2022 July 10 last date to apply without late fees know how to register here gcw

    TS PGECET 2022: July 10 last date to apply without late fees; know how to register here

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win against England (PICTURES)-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: MS Dhoni interacts with Team India post series win (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon