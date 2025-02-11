JEE Main Result 2025: Mains result to be declared on February 12, Session-2 form available until February 25

JEE Main 2025: Lakhs of candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam are eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected to be released by the end of February 12, 2025. According to the brochure released by NTA, the result for the first stage of the JEE Main exam will be declared on February 12. The results will be available online on the official National Testing Agency (NTA) website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards by entering their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2025: Session 2 dates

Students who believe they may not clear the first stage exam can apply for the second stage exam starting now. Alternatively, they can wait for the results to be announced on February 12. After checking the results, they can register for JEE Mains Session 2 2025. The application process for appearing in the second stage exam will continue till February 25, 2025. JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted from April 1 to 8, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country.

JEE Main 2025 Result: How to download

• To check JEE Main Session-1 Result, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on the link related to the result in the latest news.

• Enter the required details (application number, date of birth) and submit.

• The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. You can download it for future use.

JEE Mains 2025 Session Final Answer Key has already been released, and candidates can download the pdf from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

