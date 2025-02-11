JEE Mains Final Answer Key OUT: Session-1 Answer Key released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check download link here

JEE Main 2025: NTA has released the final answer key for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam. Candidates can download the PDF from jeemain.nta.nic.in and estimate their results before the official announcement on February 12, 2025.

JEE Mains 2025: The final answer key for JEE Main Session 1 exam has been released for download by the National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 has been released online in PDF format on the official website of NTA jeemain.nta.nic.in from where you can download it. Additionally, you can download the final answer key by clicking on the direct link provided on this page.

JEE Mains Answer Key: No objection can be raised

All candidates should note that the final answer key will be considered final and binding for everyone, and no objections will be accepted. The final answer key has been made available for all subjects simultaneously.

JEE Mains Answer Key: Follow these steps to download

• To download JEE Main final answer key, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on Final Answer Key for JEE(Main)-2025 Session-1 in LATEST NEWS.

• Now on the next page click on the link related to PDF.

• The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

• You can compare your answers with this and estimate your result accordingly

JEE Mains Answer Key: Result Date

The result of JEE Main Session-1 exam will be released by NTA on February 12, 2025. As soon as the result is released, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the website and entering the login details. Keep in mind that the result can be checked only through online mode, no candidate will be informed about the result personally.

Along with the release of the results, the toppers list will also be released by NTA according to the rank. For more information related to the exam, students are advised to visit the official website.

