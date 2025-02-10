Career

Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of great leaders

and how to develop them

Image credits: Freepik

Successful leader

Want to become a successful leader? Here are some key traits that all the great leaders have. Learn how you can develop them.

Image credits: Getty

Visionary Thinking

Successful leaders have a clear vision of where they want to go and can inspire others to follow. You must practice setting both short and long-term goals.

Image credits: Getty

Effective Communication

Strong leaders are great communicators who can clearly articulate their ideas and listen to others. Therefore, practice active listening and seek feedback to improve.
 

Image credits: Getty

Emotional Intelligence (EQ)

Leaders with high EQ can manage their emotions and empathise with others, creating a positive work environment. Thus, you must improve self-awareness and practice mindfulness.

Image credits: Getty

Decision-Making Skills

Great leaders make informed decisions, even in tough situations. To get better at it, enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Image credits: Getty

Adaptability

Successful leaders can adjust to changes and overcome setbacks. To be a great leader, you must embrace change as an opportunity for growth. Practice staying calm.

Image credits: Getty

How to build a successful career in data science: Tips and guidance

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Online MBA: Is it a good option? Pros and cons of studying MBA online

Time Management: 5 reasons you're bad at it and how you can improve