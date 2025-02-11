UP B Ed 2025: Applications for UP B Ed entrance exam will start from February 15, check complete details here

UP B Ed Entrance Exam 2025 will be organized this year by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Candidates who want to take admission in B Ed course from state institutions will be able to complete the application process through online medium from February 15, 2025. The application form can be filled by visiting the official website of BU Jhansi at www.bujhansi.ac.in. According to the notification, the application form for UP B Ed Admission 2025 will remain open till 15 March 2025.

UP B Ed 2025: Eligibility to apply

To appear for UP B Ed entrance exam, it is necessary to pass graduation or post-graduation in any subject with 50 percent marks from a recognized university/institute. Engineering students must have passed graduation with 55 percent marks. Along with this, those candidates who are studying in the final year or last semester of graduation/post-graduation can also apply for this exam.

UP B Ed 2025: Age Limit and application fees

The minimum age of the candidate to fill the UP B Ed Admission Form should not be less than 15 years. There is no restriction on upper age limit.

To fill the UP B Ed Entrance Exam 2025 form, candidates from General, OBC and EWS category will have to deposit Rs 1400 as application fee. Apart from this, the application fee for SC, ST category has been fixed at Rs 700. Application fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, e-challan.

UP B Ed 2025: Exam dates

Uttar Pradesh State Level B Ed (Two-year) Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can be organized in the month of April. Admit cards of the applicants will be made available for download a few days before the exam. After the completion of the examination, the result is expected to be declared in the month of May, while the counselling process for admission is likely to start from June 2025.

