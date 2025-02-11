UP B Ed 2025: Applications for UP B Ed entrance exam will start from February 15, check complete details here

UP B Ed Entrance Exam 2025: Apply online from February 15- March 15. Check eligibility, exam dates, application fees, and other important details for admission to B Ed courses in Uttar Pradesh.

UP B Ed 2025: Applications for UP B Ed entrance exam will start from February 15, check complete details here iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

UP B Ed Entrance Exam 2025 will be organized this year by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Candidates who want to take admission in B Ed course from state institutions will be able to complete the application process through online medium from February 15, 2025. The application form can be filled by visiting the official website of BU Jhansi at www.bujhansi.ac.in. According to the notification, the application form for UP B Ed Admission 2025 will remain open till 15 March 2025.

UP B Ed 2025: Eligibility to apply

To appear for UP B Ed entrance exam, it is necessary to pass graduation or post-graduation in any subject with 50 percent marks from a recognized university/institute. Engineering students must have passed graduation with 55 percent marks. Along with this, those candidates who are studying in the final year or last semester of graduation/post-graduation can also apply for this exam.

Also read: SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download

UP B Ed 2025: Age Limit and application fees

The minimum age of the candidate to fill the UP B Ed Admission Form should not be less than 15 years. There is no restriction on upper age limit.

To fill the UP B Ed Entrance Exam 2025 form, candidates from General, OBC and EWS category will have to deposit Rs 1400 as application fee. Apart from this, the application fee for SC, ST category has been fixed at Rs 700. Application fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, e-challan.

Also read: Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of leaders and how to develop them

UP B Ed 2025: Exam dates

Uttar Pradesh State Level B Ed (Two-year) Joint Entrance Examination 2025 can be organized in the month of April. Admit cards of the applicants will be made available for download a few days before the exam. After the completion of the examination, the result is expected to be declared in the month of May, while the counselling process for admission is likely to start from June 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check direct link and easy steps to download, admit card will be made available today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to share tips for beating exam stress, programme starts at 11 AM iwh

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: PM Modi to share tips for beating exam stress, programme starts at 11 AM

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result iwh

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Know where and how you can check the All India Bar Examination result

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Follow these easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow iwh

SBI Clerk Admit Card: Check easy steps to download, admit cards will be available tomorrow

UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date iwh

UPSC CSE 2025: Application date extended for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, apply till this date

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles ATG

(PHOTOS) Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles

Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani ATG

Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani

Post Office RD: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and earn Rs 8 lakh; know the details AJR

Post Office RD: Invest Rs 5,000 monthly and earn Rs 8 lakh; know the details

Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family ATG

Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family

WWE Throwback: John Cena's 5 most surprising losses that fans will never forget HRD

WWE Throwback: John Cena's 5 most surprising losses that fans will never forget

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon