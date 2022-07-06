JEE Main 2022: Session 2 registration link reopens today; know deadline, how to apply

The registration link will be available on July 6, 2022, and close on July 9, 2022. The deadline to submit the fee online is July 9, 2022.

The registration link for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 on July 6, 2022, has been reopened by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates interested in applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 Session 2 can do so online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official site of NTA JEE.

As per the official notice, applicants who applied and paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 and wish to participate in session 2 must log in using the application number and password they used for session 1 of the exam. They can only choose the session 2 paper, examination medium, and cities, as well as pay the exam expenses.

Here's how to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2:

1) Go to the official site on jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on JEE main registration link on the home page

3) Key in the login details and submit

4) Complete the form and make the payment

5) Submit the form

6) Download the page

7) Take a printout for further need

About eligibility criteria

There is no upper age limit for taking the JEE (Main) 2022. Regardless of age, candidates who passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or 2022 are eligible to take the exam. Candidates should visit the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for more information on the entrance exam.

