    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 correction window shuts today; know how to make alterations

    Candidates who wish to make changes to their JEE Main 2022 application form should be aware that the deadline for making changes is today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, will close the JEE Main 2022 correction window for Session 2 today, July 3, 2022. Candidates who wish to make changes to their JEE Main 2022 application form should be aware that the deadline for making changes is today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    The correction window for those who submitted applications for the JEE Main Session 2 exams will be open until 11:50 PM. NTA will not accept edits beyond the time limit.

    Candidates can use the steps below to edit their personal information in their JEE Main Session 2 application forms.

    Here's how to edit the JEE Main 2022 forms
    1) Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the link 'Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2022 Session 2 (two).'
    3) Key in your application number and password to log in
    4) Edit the required edit and make the changes
    5) Submit the form, download and take a printout for future need

    Candidates who have registered for Sessions 1 and 2 can change their registration forms in Course, Medium of Question Paper, Examination Cities, and Additional Fee Payment (if applicable).

    NTA released the JEE Main Key on July 2, 2022. Following the candidates' objections to the answer keys. The final answer key and the JEE Main 2022 Result will be released.

    Candidates should be aware that once the JEE Main Result for Session 1 is released, registrations for Session 2 will be reopened by the agency on the official website. The dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 are July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.
     

