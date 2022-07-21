JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 of the Engineering Entrance Exam will be released on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the JEE Main July Exam will soon be able to access and download JEE Main 2022 Hall Tickets from the examination's official website. Until now, NTA has not specified a time for the JEE Main Admit Card to be released. However, the following trends should be in the second half of the day. Candidates can easily access and download JEE Main Session 2 Admit Cards once officially released on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Know about the details to check on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card:

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam will begin on July 25, 2022. To appear in the July Session of JEE Main 2022, admit cards or hall tickets must be presented to the exam invigilators. Candidates are advised to download JEE Main July Exam Admit Cards sooner as they become available. Furthermore, candidates are advised to carefully check the following details on their JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card:

1) Candidate's name

2) Candidate's date of birth

3) Candidate's signature

4) Candidate's photograph

5) Language opted by the candidate

6) Exam roll number

7) Exam centre name and address

8) Exam date and time

9) Reporting time to the exam centre

10) Exam-day guidelines for candidates

11) COVID-19 precautions to be followed

These details will be printed on the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards that were distributed on Thursday. However, if a candidate discovers a discrepancy or error in the JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket details, they must contact the NTA helpline to have it corrected. The NTA helpline is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm at 011-40759000.

