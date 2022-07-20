Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on Wednesday that the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed and will now commence on July 25 rather than July 21.

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on Wednesday that the second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been postponed and will now commence on July 25 rather than July 21. The NTA provided no explanation for the postponing of the key test.

    "The second session of JEE-Main will begin on July 25 for 6.29 lakh applicants at various centres situated across around 500 locations, including 17 places outside India." The admission cards will be available for download beginning Thursday, according to the NTA. Previously, the admission test was slated to take place from July 21 to July 30.

    The NTA administered the exam from June 23 to June 29, and the results were released on July 12.

    Admit cards will be distributed around two to three days before the test. When the admit card is available, applicants will be able to obtain it from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

    Also Read | REET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download it and other details

    On July 11, the NTA released the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results. A total of 14 individuals received a perfect score on the exam. The session 1 test was held from June 23 to June 29, and the results were announced in the early hours. In this session, 14 students received 100 percentile scores and are competing for first place. Rank 1 will be published following the completion of the JEE Main session 2 tests. For Paper 1, a total of 8,72,432 applicants registered.

    The engineering entrance test was held in 588 exam centres throughout 407 cities. To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test, 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy, independent observers, and two national coordinators were stationed at the exam centres. The minimum qualifying marks for the NTA JEE Mains result are 75% for general applicants and 65% for SC/SC/PWD candidates.

    Also Read | ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results 2022 declared; know how to check scores

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
