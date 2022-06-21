Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    All candidates must bring the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, without which access to the examination room will not be authorized.

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 admission card for the June 2022 session has been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    JEE Main 2022 applicants can download JEE admission cards by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in and accessing the website using their application number and date of birth. No JEE 2022 Main Admit Card will be sent by post. According to the JEE Main 2022 exam dates, the test will be held between June 23 and 29.

    Together with the JEE Main session of June 2022, candidates for the admission card who present themselves to the admission test must carry the self-declaration form (commitment) with them. The main JEE 2022 self-declaration form is part of the admin card and is printed on the first page.

    "The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," an NTA statement issued said. It further added: "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1 (June 2022) along with an undertaking, they can contact on 011 - 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in."

    In addition to the candidate's thumbprint and left-hand signature, the JEE Main 2022 Self-Declaration Form also requires a parent's signature. All candidates must bring the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, without which access to the examination room will not be authorized.

    Applicants who completed multiple application forms were denied admission cards for the June 2022 session of JEE Main. The NTA has advised such applicants to contact the testing agency at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

    On June 14, the  National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam centres to facilitate students in travel planning.

    JEE Main 2022 takes place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, NTA has published a list of instructions and guidelines for all applicants along with the JEE admission card. Candidates should read the instructions on the admission card before taking the exam.

    The June 2022 JEE Main Admit Card session contains essential details such as the exact address of the assigned exam venue and the date and time of the exam. In the case of a discrepancy in the admission card, applicants should contact the NTA and report errors immediately.

    This year, JEE Main will perform in two sessions, June and July. While the first session is scheduled between June 23 and June 29, the second session will occur from July 21 to July 30.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 1:03 PM IST
