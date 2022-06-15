JEE Main 2022: Exam city intimation slip released, know how to download; admit card to be out soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from June 20 to 29. In contrast to previous year, the JEE Main 2022 will be held just twice this year. Due to the prevalence of coronavirus in the nation, the JEE Main was held in four sessions in 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the test city intimation slip for applicants taking the JEE Main Session 1 exam in 2022. Candidates can obtain an intimation slip by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to download intimation slip

Step 1: Go to the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: Navigate to the intimation slip link.

Step 3: On the new page, input the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Download and print the notification slip for future reference.

This year, NTA encouraged students to pick any four cities of their choosing in which they would be comfortable taking the JEE Main test before applying. However, the selection of centre cities will be limited to either the state of permanent residence or the state of present address. As a result, the applicants' exam cities were assigned depending on the selections they made on the application form.

The engineering entrance test will be held in 501 locations throughout the country as well as 22 places outside of India. The test is being held in a foreign country for the first time since the outbreak. JEE Main 2022 admit cards will be accessible via UMANG and DigiLocker in addition to the official website. Candidates must carry their admission card as well as a self-declaration (undertaking) acquired from the NTA website.

