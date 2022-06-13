JEE Main 2022: Session 1 admit card likely to be released today; know how to download

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

    The JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit card will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The engineering entrance test is set to commence on June 20, with admission cards anticipated to be distributed today, June 13. Once the link is active, candidates who applied for the test may get their admit cards or hall tickets from the official webpage using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates should take a printout of their admit card since they will be required to show it during the test.

    Here's how to download the admit card:

    Step 1: Go to the official NTA JEE Main website.
    Step 2: Once activated, click on the admission card link.
    Step 3: Log in with your registration number and date of birth as credentials.
    Step 4: Download the admission card and print it for future reference.

    Also Read | Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

    This year's JEE Main 2022 will include two sessions. The first session will take place this month, and the second will take place at the end of July. Students' admission cards will provide information about their exam locations and the Covid-19 rules. If it is not released today, it may indicate a delay in the exam. The JEE Main 2022 test dates have already been postponed, but candidates have demanded another postponement.

    Once the admit card for JEE Main 2022 session 1 is obtained, students will have access to information such as exam centre, time, and slot, among other things. Students must ensure that the information on their admission card is valid. Students must bring their admission cards to the exam centre or they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Students must ensure that personal information and spellings are correct, as well as that topic titles and exam dates are mentioned appropriately.

    Also Read | QS World University Ranking: IIT Delhi rises by 11 places; JNU, Delhi University slip

    Meanwhile, the application procedure for the second try has begun. The JEE Main second phase registration procedure is still ongoing and will conclude on June 30. JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
