JEE Advanced 2022: More seats for women to extra attempt; 3 major changes you will see this year

The IIT-entrance exam — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, is just around the corner. To be conducted by IIT Bombay, it will be held on Sunday, August 28. From allowing extra attempt to past year candidates to adding more seats for female students, here are some major changes made in the IIT entrance this year.

JEE Advanced 2022 not outside India

JAB has decided not to hold the JEE Advanced 2022 in any international centres or countries due to the ongoing pandemic crisis brought on by COVID-19 in India and abroad. But according to JAB, students from other countries are free to take the JEE Advanced 2022 exam at an Indian centre. Candidates with OCI/PIO cards who are not Indian citizens are regarded as foreign nationals. A maximum of 10% of the total number of seats in each course are supernumerary seats that are assigned to such foreign national applicants.

Extra attempt due to COVID

Students who were qualified to sit the IIT entrance test in 2020 or 2021 but were unable to do so will be able to do so this time. According to the Joint Admissions Board (JAB), the current Covid-19 epidemic is the reason for the flexibility being provided to applicants. "This special measure only applies to applicants who will be appearing in the JEE (Advanced) in 2022 for the first or second time; it does not apply to applicants who took the class 12th test for the first time before 2020. No applicant would be permitted to show up for JEE (Advanced) more than twice," according to JAB's official announcement.

Supernumerary seats for female candidates

In order to improve the gender balance in the IIT undergraduate programs, extra seats have been created for female candidates. Individual IITs will decide how many more seats are needed in different programs, making sure that at least 20% of undergraduate students at each IIT are female.