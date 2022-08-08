CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

Candidates must note that the CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the CNLU’s official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Those interested in applying for the CLAT 2023, will have to register by applying with the following documents.

Candidates should have the following documents on hand if they intend to apply for CLAT 2023:

a recent front-facing passport-size photo with a simple backdrop that has been scanned.

candidate's signature after scanning

Category certificate for applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, or PWD

Certificate of BPL (if applicable)

The offline version of the current CLAT test will be held on December 18, 2022. To be qualified to take the test, candidates must have a class 12 grade point average of at least 45 percent. Candidates for postgraduate programmes must have a graduation average of at least 50%. The test will have questions based on logical thinking, legal reasoning, current affairs, and English language, per the curriculum.

The Consortium administers the CLAT, a national entrance test, to select students for enrollment in undergraduate and graduate law programmes at the 22 NLUs that have agreed to participate. PSUs and independently funded legal schools also take CLAT scores into account when hiring new employees. The examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions and will be formatted similarly to the CLAT 2023 exam (MCQs). Every appropriate response will get one mark, while every inappropriate response will lose 0.25 of a mark. On the CLAT exam question paper, only English will be allowed.

