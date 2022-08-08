Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    Candidates must note that the CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the CNLU’s official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Those interested in applying for the CLAT 2023, will have to register by applying with the following documents.
     

    CLAT 2023 Registrations to begin from today know important documents required gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    The Consortium of National Law Universities is likely to start the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 from August 8, 2022. Through consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website of the CNLU, interested applicants may submit an online application. The CLAT 2023 test will be taken on December 18, 2022, which candidates must be aware of. Those who are interested in applying for the CLAT 2023 must provide the following papers in order to register.

    Candidates should have the following documents on hand if they intend to apply for CLAT 2023:

    • a recent front-facing passport-size photo with a simple backdrop that has been scanned.
    • candidate's signature after scanning
    • Category certificate for applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, or PWD
    • Certificate of BPL (if applicable)

    Also Read | JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    The offline version of the current CLAT test will be held on December 18, 2022. To be qualified to take the test, candidates must have a class 12 grade point average of at least 45 percent. Candidates for postgraduate programmes must have a graduation average of at least 50%. The test will have questions based on logical thinking, legal reasoning, current affairs, and English language, per the curriculum.

    The Consortium administers the CLAT, a national entrance test, to select students for enrollment in undergraduate and graduate law programmes at the 22 NLUs that have agreed to participate. PSUs and independently funded legal schools also take CLAT scores into account when hiring new employees. The examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions and will be formatted similarly to the CLAT 2023 exam (MCQs). Every appropriate response will get one mark, while every inappropriate response will lose 0.25 of a mark. On the CLAT exam question paper, only English will be allowed.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 2 result rank cards released know how to check them gcw

    JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon - adt

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more - adt

    JEE Main Result 2022 likely today; know how to download, marking scheme and more

    Recent Stories

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance - adt

    Rajya Sabha Members to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu; PM Modi, other top leaders in attendance

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    Sunday Weekend Box Office Collection Report Bimbisara Sita Ramam Vikrant Rona Ek Villain Returns drb

    Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India s manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore gcw

    Tata Motors acquires Ford India's manufacturing plant in Sanand for Rs 725 crore

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Bulldozers enter Noida housing society, Shrikant Tyagi's encroachments demolished

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon