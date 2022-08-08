Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    The National Testing Agency announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (JEE Main 2022) result for session 2. Students who appeared for the July session of JEE Main exam can check their results from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in can

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    The official JEE Main 2022 exam results were released on August 8 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Up to 24 individuals made the overall merit list with a score of 100 percentile (based on session 1 and session 2 performance). At the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates may view their scorecards.

    Only two girls out of the top 24 were able to achieve a cent percentile. Sneha Pareek of Assam and Palli Jalajakshi of Andhra Pradesh both received a perfect score. Additionally, five candidates' results have been withheld due to the use of unfair methods.

    How to view the JEE Main session 2 results in 2022?

    Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the JEE Main website's official website.
    Step 2: Students should look for the link labelled "JEE Main session 2 result" on the webpage. Click there
    Step 3: Students must now key in their application number and birthdate in the necessary boxes.
    Step 4: Students must now verify all the information listed on the JEE Main scorecard 2022.

    Also Read | JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    In all, 10,26,799 distinct applicants applied for the two sessions this year, of which 9,05,590 distinct candidates actually showed up. Examining took place in two sessions, the first from June 24 to June 30 and the second from July 25 to July 30. The test was given at 622 testing locations throughout 440 cities, including 17 places outside of India.

    The JEE Main Session 2 final answer key was made available by NTA on Sunday. The NTA has removed six questions from the tentative final answer key for session 2 of JEE Main 2022 and stated that they are several right solutions for five questions. The NTA has also stated that five questions had several correct answers. As a result, the candidate's session 2 score may change.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
