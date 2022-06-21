Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

    Students should be aware that the JAC 10th Result 2022 for science is expected to be released today. There has been no update on the Arts and Commerce. However, they are also likely to be released soon after today.

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 2022 results to be announced today know time how to check other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the day and timing for the announcement of class 10 board exam results. The results is set to be published on June 21 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 10 board exams may check their results at the official websites — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

    Due to a coronavirus epidemic last year, the class 10th and 12th board examinations were cancelled, and pupils were passed on the basis of internal evaluation. However, this time the board followed the Covid recommendations when administering the board test. The Jharkhand board result 2022, which is set to be released today, will be for the March-April board test. This year, 2,81,436 students took the Class 12 JAC inter test, while 3,99,010 students took the JAC secondary 10th exam.

    Here are steps to check the results: 

    Step 1: Go to the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
    Step 2: Click the link and provide the relevant information.
    Step 3: Click Submit to see your results.
    Step 4: Print the results for future reference.

    Also Read | Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    Once results are announced, students must check the following information to avoid any discrepancies: 

    The marksheet of JAC Class 10th and Jharkhand 12th Science result will likely to include the following details - 

    • Name
    • Roll Number
    • Name of the Examination
    • Subjects
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    JAC class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board tests were divided into two shifts, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:45 p.m., and the second starting at 1:45 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

    Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today: Know how to check, grading system, passing marks, more

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; Know websites, other details - adt

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details - adt

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here

    Recent Stories

    Who is Eknath Shinde the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government gcw

    Who is Eknath Shinde, the Sena minister who can pull down the Maha government?

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan in R Madhavan's Rocketry: Know how much he charged for a cameo

    Maharashtra political turmoil Sena minister Eknath Shinde goes into hiding with 11 MLAs

    Maha Political Turmoil: Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebels with 12 MLAs

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today: Know how to check, grading system, passing marks, more

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Manchester United star Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain-ayh

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo meet with an accident? Man United star's Bugatti Veyron crashes in Spain

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon