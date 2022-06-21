JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

Students should be aware that the JAC 10th Result 2022 for science is expected to be released today. There has been no update on the Arts and Commerce. However, they are also likely to be released soon after today.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the day and timing for the announcement of class 10 board exam results. The results is set to be published on June 21 at 2:30 p.m. Students who took the class 10 board exams may check their results at the official websites — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Due to a coronavirus epidemic last year, the class 10th and 12th board examinations were cancelled, and pupils were passed on the basis of internal evaluation. However, this time the board followed the Covid recommendations when administering the board test. The Jharkhand board result 2022, which is set to be released today, will be for the March-April board test. This year, 2,81,436 students took the Class 12 JAC inter test, while 3,99,010 students took the JAC secondary 10th exam.

Here are steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the website jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the link and provide the relevant information.

Step 3: Click Submit to see your results.

Step 4: Print the results for future reference.

Also Read | Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

Once results are announced, students must check the following information to avoid any discrepancies:

The marksheet of JAC Class 10th and Jharkhand 12th Science result will likely to include the following details -

Name

Roll Number

Name of the Examination

Subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

JAC class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board tests were divided into two shifts, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting until 12:45 p.m., and the second starting at 1:45 p.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details