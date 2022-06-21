JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

Minister of School Education and Literacy Jagarnath Mahto announced the high school or matric test results at a press conference. Students may view their results at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students in grades 10 and 12 should have their roll cards ready in order to check their grades.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the class 10 and 12 science stream board exams on Tuesday. Minister of School Education and Literacy Jagarnath Mahto announced the high school or matric test results at a press conference. Students may view their results at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students in grades 10 and 12 should have their roll cards ready in order to check their grades.

Students must obtain at least 33% in both the theory and practical tests. Students who did not score well in their secondary or intermediate examinations may seek for reassessment or take compartment exams later.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, JAC held the class 10 board exams online in 2021. A total of 4,15,924 students took the board test, with 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys passing. The overall passing percentage for the board was 95.93%.

Here's how to check Class 10th, 12th results:

Go to the JAC board’s official website, jacresults.com.

Click on the link that says "secondary result" to view the JAC 10th result 2022 or click on the link that says "senior secondary result" or "intermediate result" to check the JAC 12th result 2022.

Enter their roll code and roll number.

Click on the submit button

JAC result 2022 10th, 12th class will be displayed.

Save & download the JAC board result 2022

How to check through SMS

Step 1: Type JHA10<space>Roll Number

Step 2: send it to 5676750

or

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>RollNumber

Step 2: send it to 56263.

After this JCA Class 10 board exam result, 2022 will send as an SMS to the same phone number.

Take a look at last year's statistics

JAC Class 12 science result pass percentage – 86.66%

JAC Commerce result pass percentage – 88.31%

JAC Arts result pass percentage – 89.73%

JAC Class 10 pass percentage – 95.93%