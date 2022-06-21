Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

    Minister of School Education and Literacy Jagarnath Mahto announced the high school or matric test results at a press conference. Students may view their results at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students in grades 10 and 12 should have their roll cards ready in order to check their grades.

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 12th science results 2022 declared Know pass percentage toppers other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results of the class 10 and 12 science stream board exams on Tuesday. Minister of School Education and Literacy Jagarnath Mahto announced the high school or matric test results at a press conference. Students may view their results at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students in grades 10 and 12 should have their roll cards ready in order to check their grades.

    Students must obtain at least 33% in both the theory and practical tests. Students who did not score well in their secondary or intermediate examinations may seek for reassessment or take compartment exams later.

    Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, JAC held the class 10 board exams online in 2021. A total of 4,15,924 students took the board test, with 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys passing. The overall passing percentage for the board was 95.93%.

    Here's how to check Class 10th, 12th results: 

    • Go to the JAC board’s official website, jacresults.com.
    • Click on the link that says "secondary result" to view the JAC 10th result 2022 or click on the link that says "senior secondary result" or "intermediate result" to check the JAC 12th result 2022.
    • Enter their roll code and roll number.
    • Click on the submit button
    • JAC result 2022 10th, 12th class will be displayed.
    • Save & download the JAC board result 2022

    How to check through SMS

    • Step 1: Type JHA10<space>Roll Number
    • Step 2: send it to 5676750

    or 

    • Step 1: Type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>RollNumber
    • Step 2: send it to 56263.  

    After this JCA Class 10 board exam result, 2022 will send as an SMS to the same phone number.

    Take a look at last year's statistics

    JAC Class 12 science result pass percentage – 86.66%
    JAC Commerce result pass percentage – 88.31%
    JAC Arts result pass percentage – 89.73%
    JAC Class 10 pass percentage – 95.93%

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Class 12th results declared; Know how to check, passing percentage & more

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 2022 results to be announced today know time how to check other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details - adt

    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; Know websites, other details - adt

    TNEA 2022: Registration process starts; know websites, other details

    Recent Stories

    Will never cheat Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweets as Shiv Sena sacks him from party gcw

    'Will never cheat...': Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweet as Shiv Sena sacks him

    Maharashtra crisis Eknath Shinde needs support of 37 to avoid anti defection law What is it gcw

    Maharashtra crisis: Eknath Shinde needs support of 37 to avoid anti-defection law; What is it?

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar drb

    Sunil Raoh makes a comeback through Turtu Nirgamana in a different avatar!

    Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo transfer link to AS Roma is possibly false; here is why-ayh

    Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer link to AS Roma is possibly false; here's why

    Record maker to scrap world s biggest cruise ship to be destroyed with single voyage gcw

    Record-maker to scrap: World’s biggest cruise ship to be destroyed without single voyage

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon