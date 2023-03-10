Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details

    ITI diploma holders will be granted bonus marks to recruit Agniveers in the technical grade. Online registration for the academic year 2023-24 has commenced and will conclude until March 15. The hiring procedure will be split into two stages. For more details, keep reading. 

    ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    ITI diploma holders will receive bonus points in the employment of Agniveers in the technical grade. Following the official release, candidates who completed a 1-year course from an ITI recognised by the GOI will receive 30 bonus marks, those who completed a 2-year course will receive 40 bonus marks, and those who earned a diploma from an ITI will receive 50 bonus marks.

    Online registration for the academic year 2023-24 has started and will continue until March 15. The hiring procedure will be divided into two stages. In the first part, an online common entrance exam will be administered at all designated locations, and in the second phase, recruitment rallies will be held at various locations.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 for officers in technical and non-technical branches. This recruitment procedure is highly sought after and draws applicants from all over the country. The Agniveer recruitment procedure is rigorous, testing candidates' mental and physical abilities and aptitude for the armed services. The application process for the Agniveer Recruitment 2023 will begin on March 17, 2023, and will conclude on March 31, 2023, and eligible applicants can apply through the IAF's official website, indianairforce.nic.in. Filling out the application form, uploading the required papers, and paying the application fee are all part of the application process.

    Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About syllabus
    The technical branch of the Air Force Agniveer curriculum includes subjects such as mathematics, physics, and electronics, whereas the non-technical branch syllabus includes general awareness, verbal ability, and reasoning. In addition to the basic subjects, the syllabus includes current events, history, and geography, all of which are important for a candidate's overall knowledge and aptitude.

    The IAF periodically updates the Air Force Agniveer syllabus to ensure it stays relevant and updated with the latest field developments. Aspiring candidates must carefully read the syllabus and prepare appropriately to increase their chances of passing the test and joining the Indian Air Force.

    Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About the exam date
    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the IAF Agniveer Exam Date 2023, which will be held on May 25, 2023. The Agniveer test is a highly competitive entrance examination held by the IAF to recruit officers for its technical and non-technical branches. 

    Also Read: Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details

    Also Read: Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Also Read: Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here - adt

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here

    Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC - adt

    Tamil Nadu CCE Group 4 Result 2023 to be announced by end of March: TNPSC

    CUET 2023: Registration deadline ends on March 12; 168 universities on board - adt

    CUET 2023: Registration deadline ends on March 12; 168 universities on board

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details - adt

    HPBOSE Class 10 term 2 exams 2023 commence on March 11; know date sheet, other important details

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today March 10; result to be out soon - adt

    Bihar Board Class 10: Answer key objection window closes today; result to be out soon

    Recent Stories

    IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Ahmedabad/4th Test Twitter slams India weird call to review Usman Khawaja lbw vs Australia says Worst DRS of the series-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Twitter slams India's weird call to review Khawaja's lbw; says 'Worst DRS of the series'

    Cyberpunk Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic AJR

    'Cyberpunk: Peach John': Japan's first AI-generated manga comic

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi vma

    Nick Jonas drops his version of 'Maan Meri Jaan'; fans get captivated listening to his vocals in Hindi

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here - adt

    SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 868 positions at sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria, other details here

    Scream VI LEAKED: Jenna Ortega's horror film is out on TamilRockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and other Torrent websites RBA

    Scream VI LEAKED: Jenna Ortega's horror film is out on TamilRockers, Movierulz and other Torrent websites

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon