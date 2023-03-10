ITI students to get extra bonus marks in Agniveer scheme; check details

ITI diploma holders will be granted bonus marks to recruit Agniveers in the technical grade. Online registration for the academic year 2023-24 has commenced and will conclude until March 15. The hiring procedure will be split into two stages. For more details, keep reading.

ITI diploma holders will receive bonus points in the employment of Agniveers in the technical grade. Following the official release, candidates who completed a 1-year course from an ITI recognised by the GOI will receive 30 bonus marks, those who completed a 2-year course will receive 40 bonus marks, and those who earned a diploma from an ITI will receive 50 bonus marks.

Online registration for the academic year 2023-24 has started and will continue until March 15. The hiring procedure will be divided into two stages. In the first part, an online common entrance exam will be administered at all designated locations, and in the second phase, recruitment rallies will be held at various locations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023 for officers in technical and non-technical branches. This recruitment procedure is highly sought after and draws applicants from all over the country. The Agniveer recruitment procedure is rigorous, testing candidates' mental and physical abilities and aptitude for the armed services. The application process for the Agniveer Recruitment 2023 will begin on March 17, 2023, and will conclude on March 31, 2023, and eligible applicants can apply through the IAF's official website, indianairforce.nic.in. Filling out the application form, uploading the required papers, and paying the application fee are all part of the application process.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About syllabus

The technical branch of the Air Force Agniveer curriculum includes subjects such as mathematics, physics, and electronics, whereas the non-technical branch syllabus includes general awareness, verbal ability, and reasoning. In addition to the basic subjects, the syllabus includes current events, history, and geography, all of which are important for a candidate's overall knowledge and aptitude.

The IAF periodically updates the Air Force Agniveer syllabus to ensure it stays relevant and updated with the latest field developments. Aspiring candidates must carefully read the syllabus and prepare appropriately to increase their chances of passing the test and joining the Indian Air Force.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About the exam date

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the IAF Agniveer Exam Date 2023, which will be held on May 25, 2023. The Agniveer test is a highly competitive entrance examination held by the IAF to recruit officers for its technical and non-technical branches.

Also Read: Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details

Also Read: Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

Also Read: Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers