'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

Gamini Singla has completed her graduation in computer science (BTech) and took sociology as an optional subject.

Union Public Service Commission declared the toppers list of 2021 online on Monday, May 30, 2022. In the examination, Shruti Sharma, the topper of UPSC 2021, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, who secured second and third ranks, respectively; the complete toppers list can be found at upsc.gov.in.

Gamini Singla, who received the third-highest ranking in the Civil Services Examination on Monday, stated that women could achieve anything through hard work and dedication.

While talking to PTI, Singla said, "I'm overjoyed. It's like a dream come true. I chose the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) because I want to contribute to the country's development and people's well-being." Singla, currently present in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, cleared the exam in her second attempt. Additionally, she said she did self-study and credited her father for her success.

"I used to study for 9 to 10 hours every day. In Patiala, I received coaching from Vinod sir. After that, I mostly prepared for the exam by self-study, eventually passing. My father was very helpful in helping me prepare for the exam," she said. Singla's parents are Himachal Pradesh government medical officers.

When asked about women scoring in the top three of the exam, she stated, "This shows women can achieve anything through hard work and determination."

According to the UPSC, 685 candidates qualified for the examination, 508 males and 177 women, and the Commission recommended their names for recruitment to various central services.

The 685 candidates who were chosen will fill the following vacancies as reported by the government:

1) Indian Administrative Service: 180 vacancies

2) Indian Foreign Service: 37 vacancies

3) Indian Police Service: 200 vacancies

4) Central Services Group A: 242 vacancies

5) Group B Services: 90 vacancies

