Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

    Gamini Singla has completed her graduation in computer science (BTech) and took sociology as an optional subject.
     

    It is a dream come true, opted for IAS... UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Anandpur Sahib, First Published May 30, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Union Public Service Commission declared the toppers list of 2021 online on Monday, May 30, 2022. In the examination, Shruti Sharma, the topper of UPSC 2021, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, who secured second and third ranks, respectively; the complete toppers list can be found at upsc.gov.in.

    Gamini Singla, who received the third-highest ranking in the Civil Services Examination on Monday, stated that women could achieve anything through hard work and dedication.

    While talking to PTI, Singla said, "I'm overjoyed. It's like a dream come true. I chose the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) because I want to contribute to the country's development and people's well-being." Singla, currently present in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, cleared the exam in her second attempt. Additionally, she said she did self-study and credited her father for her success. 

    "I used to study for 9 to 10 hours every day. In Patiala, I received coaching from Vinod sir. After that, I mostly prepared for the exam by self-study, eventually passing. My father was very helpful in helping me prepare for the exam," she said. Singla's parents are Himachal Pradesh government medical officers.

    When asked about women scoring in the top three of the exam, she stated, "This shows women can achieve anything through hard work and determination." 

    Gamini Singla has completed her graduation in computer science (BTech) and took sociology as an optional subject.

    According to the UPSC, 685 candidates qualified for the examination, 508 males and 177 women, and the Commission recommended their names for recruitment to various central services.

    The 685 candidates who were chosen will fill the following vacancies as reported by the government:
    1) Indian Administrative Service: 180 vacancies
    2) Indian Foreign Service: 37 vacancies
    3) Indian Police Service: 200 vacancies
    4) Central Services Group A: 242 vacancies
    5) Group B Services: 90 vacancies

    Also Read: Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

    Also Read: UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    Also Read: UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

    Last Updated May 30, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration - adt

    TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper? - adt

    Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    UPSC releases Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 result: Here is full list of 685 candidates

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download - adt

    JEECUP 2022: Admit card to release today, Know how to download

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details - adt

    UGC NET 2022: Application deadline ends today, Know details

    Recent Stories

    DGCA fines SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    SpiceJet fined Rs 10 lakh for training 737 Max pilots on faulty simulator

    Did Lionel Messi struggle to adapt at PSG Paris Saint-Germain in his first season? Neymar clarifies-ayh

    Did Lionel Messi struggle to adapt at PSG in his first season? Neymar clarifies

    Wildlife photographer runs 'Everest marathon' to save tigers; watch - gps

    Wildlife photographer runs ‘Everest marathon’ to save tigers; watch

    tennis french open 2022 Will clash against Djokovic be Nadal last outing at Roland Garros King of Clay responds snt

    Will clash against Djokovic be Nadal's last outing at Roland Garros? King of Clay responds

    This baby crawling race will leave you in splits; watch-tgy

    This baby crawling race will leave you in splits; watch

    Recent Videos

    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon