Who is Shruti Sharma, the Civil Service (Main) Examination 2021 topper?

Union Public Service Commission announced the toppers list of 2021, online on Monday, May 30, 2022. Shruti Sharma topped the Civil Services Exam and secured AIR 1. Ankita Agarwal comes in second with AIR 2 for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The complete list can be found at upsc.gov.in.

On Monday, May 28, 2022, the UPSC announced the Civil Service 2021 Exam results. The commission has made the results available for all candidates to view on the official UPSC website.

Following Shruti Sharma and Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla has secured AIR 3, and Aishwarya Verma has secured AIR 4. The complete list of UPSC toppers 2021, which includes the names of various IAS toppers, IPS toppers, IFS toppers, and others, is now available on the official website.

Shruti Sharma, the topper of the UPSC toppers 2021, is from the Uttar Pradesh town of Bijnor. She completed her education in Delhi. Shruti Sharma was a history student who had spent a long time studying for the UPSC CSE Exams. She attended both St Stephens College and Jawaharlal Nehru University. Following Jamia Millia Islamia's PRO, UPSC topper Shruti Sharma is from Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy.

A total of 685 candidates have been shortlisted for the positions of IAS, IPS, IFS, and many other civil services under the Central Government of India. The toppers were chosen based on their performance in all three rounds, the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the UPSC interview.

The UPSC Civil Services 2021 exams started on October 10, 2021, with the preliminary exam. The Mains exam was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. The qualified candidates then appeared for an interview round, which took place between April 5 and May 26, 2022.

