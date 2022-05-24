UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

Candidates are advised to check the official website, upsc.gov.in, for the most recent examination updates.

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has announced the exam dates for multiple upcoming exams. The UPSC Engineering Services Examination, ESE Mains 2022 exam schedule, and UPSC Combined Medical Services or CMS 2022 exam schedule have been released. The UPSC ESE is scheduled for June 26, 2022, and the UPSC CMS is scheduled for July 17, 2022. Notices can now be found on upsc.gov.in.

The NEET PG 2022 results may be released before the UPSC CMS 2022 examination. CMS 2022 has already completed its online application. The e-admit card for both examinations is expected to be released four weeks before the test.

Check out the UPSE ESE Mains 2022 Timetable,

1) June 26, 2022 - Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg [Discipline specific paper (Paper 1)] (Conventional) (3 hours and 300 marks) from 9 am to 12 pm.

2) June 26, 2022 - Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom. Engg [Discipline specific paper (Paper 2)] (Conventional) (3 hours and 300 marks) from 2 am to 5 pm.

Check out the UPSE CMS Exam 2022 Timetable,

1) July 17, 2022 - (Paper I), General Medicine, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

2) July 17, 2022 - (Paper II), Paediatrics (a)Surgery, (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics, (c)Preventive & Social Medicine, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

The UPSC ESE Mains admit card is expected this week. In addition, the admit card for the UPSC CMS Exam 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of June.

