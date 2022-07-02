Indian Navy Agniveer registrations begin; know how to apply, documents required, other details

According to the Indian Navy's official statement, individuals who have completed class 12 or equivalent in chemistry, biology, or computer science are eligible to apply for SSR positions, while those who have completed class 10 are eligible to apply for MR positions. Candidates must also be between the ages of 17 and half and 23 to apply for the positions.

The Indian Navy has started the hiring procedure for Agniveers. Candidates interested in joining the Indian Navy can apply beginning today, July 2, by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. There are two sorts of positions available for hire: Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). SSR is for the 12th pass, whereas MR is for the 10th pass.

Here's how to apply

Step 1: Navigate to the Indian Navy's official website.

Step 2: Provide your e-mail address and cell phone number.

Step 3: Log in with your registered e-mail address and choose "Current Opportunities." Select the "Apply" button.

Step 4: Fill out the form with the necessary information. Submit

Step 5: Upload all necessary paperwork.

Candidates should be aware that "online applications will be further inspected for eligibility and may be rejected at any time if deemed ineligible in any regard," according to the official notice.

Documents needed

Matriculation certificate

10+2 grade sheet

A scanned copy of the candidate's passport-size photograph

Certificate of domicile

NCC Certification (if held)

Selection process

The candidates will be chosen first and foremost on the basis of a written test. Those who pass the written exam will be required to take the physical fitness test. The final merit list will be compiled using the results of both the written and physical fitness examinations.

Agniveers chosen will be paid Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.