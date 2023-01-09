IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 release date rescheduled; to be out on January 14

IIT JAM 2023: According to the new schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card will now be released on January 14, 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the release of the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card. According to the new schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card will now be released on January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

According to the previous schedule, the JAM Admit Card 2023 was scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023. Check below the important dates of IIT JAM 2023:

IIT JAM 2023: Important dates

1) Admit card: January 14, 2023

2) JAM 2023 Exam: February 12, 2023

3) JAM 2023 Result: March 22, 2023

4) Online admissions application: April 11 to 25, 2023

This year, IIT Guwahati will conduct the IIT JAM 2023 exam. The postgraduate exam is set to be held on February 12, 2023.

Once the IIT JAM 2023 Exam admits cards are released, candidates can download them using their JAM application number, date of birth, and other credentials. Candidates are advised to take a print and bring them to their respective exam centres.

According to the official schedule, the results will be released on March 22, 2023. After the JAM 2023 exam results are announced, candidates can apply for master's admission from April 11 to 25, 2023. For the most recent updates on the IIT JAM 2023 exam, admit card, and other information, visit the official website.

