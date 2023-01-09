Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 release date rescheduled; to be out on January 14

    IIT JAM 2023: According to the new schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card will now be released on January 14, 2023. Candidates can download it from the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. 
     

    IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 release date rescheduled; to be out on January 14 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the release of the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card. According to the new schedule, the IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card will now be released on January 14, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in. 

    According to the previous schedule, the JAM Admit Card 2023 was scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023. Check below the important dates of IIT JAM 2023: 

    IIT JAM 2023: Important dates

    1) Admit card: January 14, 2023

    2) JAM 2023 Exam: February 12, 2023

    3) JAM 2023 Result: March 22, 2023

    4) Online admissions application: April 11 to 25, 2023

    This year, IIT Guwahati will conduct the IIT JAM 2023 exam. The postgraduate exam is set to be held on February 12, 2023. 

    Once the IIT JAM 2023 Exam admits cards are released, candidates can download them using their JAM application number, date of birth, and other credentials. Candidates are advised to take a print and bring them to their respective exam centres.

    According to the official schedule, the results will be released on March 22, 2023. After the JAM 2023 exam results are announced, candidates can apply for master's admission from April 11 to 25, 2023. For the most recent updates on the IIT JAM 2023 exam, admit card, and other information, visit the official website. 

    Also Read: Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but...

    Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    Also Read: GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details

    Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but... - adt

    Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but...

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today, January 7; deadline ends on January 27 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice - adt

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details

    Recent Stories

    Joshimath land subsidence: Officials mark buildings on danger zones with red cross; check details AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: Officials mark buildings on danger zones with red cross; check details

    PM Modi to hold Pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts on January 13 - adt

    PM Modi to hold Pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts on January 13

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Dwaine Pretorius announces international retirement to prolong T20 career-ayh

    Dwaine Pretorius announces international retirement to prolong T20 career

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India Why you should buy it gcw

    Realme 10 4G smartphone launched in India; Why you should buy it?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon