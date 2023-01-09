GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details

GATE 2023: To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should know they must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Students must bring a card to be allowed entry to the exam hall.

The IIT Kanpur released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Admit Card on Monday, January 9, 2023. To check and download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, registered candidates should visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card. The official GATE Twitter handle tweeted on Monday, "Candidates can now access the Admit Card from the application portal." Follow the below-mentioned steps to access the GATE 2023 Admit card.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: know how to download

1) Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the latest notification

3) Search for the GATE 2023 Admit Card 2023 link

4) Login with the required credentials and submit

5) Admit card will be on the screen; check the details

6) Download, save and take a print for further use

GATE 2023 Exam: check important dates

1) GATE 2023 answer key release: February 21, 2023

2) GATE 2023 deadline to raise the objection: February 25, 2023

3) GATE 2023 result: March 16, 2023

4) GATE 2023 scorecard download begins: March 21, 2023

Candidates should know that admit cards must be brought to the exam hall. They will only be allowed to take the exam if they have the GATE 2023 Admit Card.

GATE 2023 will be held in over 200 cities across India in Computer Based Test format. Registered Candidates will be given three hours to complete the question paper. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

Candidates should know that the GATE 2023 exam will be held from February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

