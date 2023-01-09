Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details

    GATE 2023: To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should know they must bring their admit cards to the examination hall. Students must bring a card to be allowed entry to the exam hall.

    GATE 2023: Admit card released; check important dates, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    The IIT Kanpur released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 Admit Card on Monday, January 9, 2023. To check and download the GATE 2023 Admit Card, registered candidates should visit the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

    Candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card. The official GATE Twitter handle tweeted on Monday, "Candidates can now access the Admit Card from the application portal." Follow the below-mentioned steps to access the GATE 2023 Admit card.  

     

    GATE 2023 Admit Card: know how to download 
    1) Visit the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the latest notification
    3) Search for the GATE 2023 Admit Card 2023 link
    4) Login with the required credentials and submit 
    5) Admit card will be on the screen; check the details 
    6) Download, save and take a print for further use 

    GATE 2023 Exam: check important dates
    1) GATE 2023 answer key release: February 21, 2023 
    2) GATE 2023 deadline to raise the objection: February 25, 2023
    3) GATE 2023 result: March 16, 2023
    4) GATE 2023 scorecard download begins: March 21, 2023

    Candidates should know that admit cards must be brought to the exam hall. They will only be allowed to take the exam if they have the GATE 2023 Admit Card. 

    GATE 2023 will be held in over 200 cities across India in Computer Based Test format. Registered Candidates will be given three hours to complete the question paper. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

    Candidates should know that the GATE 2023 exam will be held from February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    Also read: GATE2023: Admit card date rescheduled; to be released on January 9

    Also read: Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but...

    Also read: NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but... - adt

    Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but...

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today, January 7; deadline ends on January 27 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration process to begin today; deadline ends on January 27

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice - adt

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details

    NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads

    Recent Stories

    Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding gcw

    Prince Harry reveals he believed Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding

    Do not have to justify myself to anyone - Babar Azam on questions over his Test captaincy-ayh

    'Don't have to justify myself to anyone' - Babar Azam on questions over his Test captaincy

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan teary-eyed on meeting her brother Sajid Khan in the house vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan teary-eyed on meeting her brother Sajid Khan in the house

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said RBA

    Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress mother accuses Sheezan Khan of murder, here's what she said

    Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US - adt

    Meet Indian-origin Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh judge in the US

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon