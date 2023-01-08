Experts on foreign campuses in India suggest studying abroad is not just about degrees, but...

The University Grants Commission (UGC) unveiled draft rules permitting foreign universities to establish campuses in India with complete autonomy over admission procedures and fee structures. However, many subject experts and students believe studying at a foreign university is much more than just earning an international degree.

Indian campuses of foreign universities may not be a preferred option for many who see foreign degrees as a stepping stone to migration to another country, according to subject experts and students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) unveiled draft rules permitting foreign universities to establish campuses in India, with complete autonomy over admission procedures and fee structures. However, many subject experts and students believe studying at a foreign university is much more than just earning an international degree.

"More and more students go because studies in foreign countries give them the advantage to get jobs and settle there, so the Indian campuses of such universities will not be of any help to retain them," said Ripun Das, who is moving to the United States this year to pursue a management degree at Emory University's Goizueta Business School.

A PhD scholar at Cornell University's SC John School of Business, Sharan Banerjee, said that the value of these foreign universities is often found in the community on their campuses.

"Allowing them to establish campuses may not replicate the same success story or maybe less appealing in value, degree, and rigour, among other things," Banerjee said.

According to the professor of Delhi University, Rajesh Jha, the university's main campus is a major attraction everywhere. While talking to PTI, he said, "Educational institutions evolve over time and have deep roots in the local social and cultural milieu. So, a foreign student would prefer to attend a university's home campus rather than a campus in India."

According to a recent INTO University Partnerships survey, nearly eight out of ten Indian students (76 per cent) who study abroad intend to work and settle overseas after completing their international degree.

Similarly, following the recent report on international migration patterns by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Indians studying in economically developed countries are the most likely of all international students to return to their host country and join the local labour force.

However, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has a different view on this topic. "In the near future, the number of Indian students who want to study abroad will exceed a million. Foreign university campuses in India can only accept a small percentage of students going abroad. Therefore, those who travel abroad for possible immigration after finishing their studies continue to travel abroad."

"Other students who do not intend to immigrate may choose to study on the campuses of FHEIs in India. Thus, both groups of students will continue to make their choices, and he sees no problem with that," he added.

A study abroad and migration expert, Ujjwal Jha, said, "It's not always the quality of education that draws people to study abroad. Life quality is also important. Life outside of campus is important to them. If a foreign university opens in India, it will not prevent Indian students from studying abroad. Yes, it benefits those who cannot travel abroad."

More than 6.5 lakh Indian students went overseas in 2022 to pursue higher education, according to data shared in Parliament by the Union Education Department.

The number of students studying abroad increased significantly from 4.54 lakh in 2017 to 5.86 lakh in 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number has been reduced by half to 2.59 lakh in 2020. In 2021, over 4.4 lakh Indians went abroad for higher studies.

According to the data, most Indian students preferred to pursue degree programmes in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

"Do you think there would be many takers for Indian campuses of foreign Universities? Only some students attend universities abroad, hoping to obtain a work visa. Ivy Leaguers and top British universities may be an exception, according to Arunraj Nair.

