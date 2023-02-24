IIT JAM 2023: Answer key challenge window opens today; raise objections until February 26

IIT JAM 2023: Candidates have until February 26 to raise challenges against the IIT JAM answer key 2023. To file an objection, candidates must visit the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will open the JAM 2023 answer key challenge window on Friday, February 24. Candidates have until February 26 to raise challenges against the IIT JAM answer key 2023. To file an objection, candidates must visit the JOAPS portal at joaps.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, organised the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters on February 12, 2023. The IIT JAM 2023 Answer Keys were made available on the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in, on February 23, 2023. Candidates can access the answer keys on the website.

On February 12, 2023, the IIT JAM 2023 Exam was held in two shifts and two sessions, morning and afternoon. The first shift of the exam included Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, and the second shift included Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

IIT JAM Answer Key 2023: Know how to raise objections

1) Go to the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in

2) Click on the JOAPS 2023 candidate portal

3) Select login and enter your login information

4) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

5) Print the answer key after downloading it

6) Fill in the details and submit the form if you have any objections

7) Download and take a print of the form

According to the official schedule, the IIT JAM Result 2023 will be announced on March 22, 2023, and online applications will begin on April 11 and conclude on April 25, 2023. For the latest update, keep an eye on the official website.

Also read: IIT JAM 2023: Answer key, question papers released; know steps to check, result update

Also read: GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release provisional answer key on February 21; know details

Also read: GATE 2023: Answer key objection window opens at gate.iitk.ac.in; know steps to challenge