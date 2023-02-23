Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste

    The security post was built in collaboration with the Institute's Infrastructure, Planning, and Management team and claims to be environmentally friendly in terms of construction and material composition. 
     

    IIT Guwahati researchers construct 3D printed security post using industrial waste - adt
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati announced on Thursday, February 23, that a team from the institute had built a 3D printed security post out of a special M40 grade sustainable concrete containing industrial wastes, fibres, and chemical admixture. 

    Stratify 3D Pvt developed the technology. Ltd, a startup launched by Dodda Srinivas, Dhrutiman Dey, and Akshay Sahu under the mentorship of Assistant Professor Dr Biranchi Panda, the IIT Guwahati press release read. 

    It is claimed that the security post is environmentally friendly in terms of construction and material composition, as it was created in collaboration with the Institute's Infrastructure, Planning, and Management team. "The 3D Security post has a carpet area of 85 square feet and is made up of 56 modules," it added. 

    "In this project, we addressed the aesthetic potential of digital construction technology while utilising sustainable construction materials," said Dr Biranchi Panda, Assistant Professor Mechanical Department, IIT Guwahati, talking about the 3D printed Security Post. Panda also said that the material and surface texture demonstrate concrete printing technology's extraordinary aesthetic capabilities for post-construction security.

    "As technology advances, it's important that India's youth be prepared to compete globally," said Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati. "By fostering industry-academia collaboration and entrepreneurial support, the technology industry can help prepare India's youth for global competition. Technological advancements such as 'additive manufacturing,' also known as 3D printing, that use sustainable and locally available resources enable new location-specific designs and modern economic structures."

    The on-site assembly and technology demonstration of this 3D printed security post was also showcased during the Y20 Inception Meet at IIT Guwahati, the institute mentioned. 

