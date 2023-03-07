Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

    Assam Board has cancelled the English exam in one of the Cachar district centres. SEBA has asked students to appear for the remaining exams without using any unfair means while announcing the exam date's cancellation.

    Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    The English exam in one of the Cachar district's centres has been cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). The exam was cancelled after reports of unfair practises by students at Cachar's JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre. The re-exam date has yet to be announced by the board.

    On March 3, 2023, SEBA administered the Class 10 HSLC English exam. The exam is being administered in 912 locations across the state to 4,22,174 students. SEBA has asked students to appear for the remaining exams without using any unfair means while announcing the exam date's cancellation.

    The Assam board has also requested reports from district-level committees and HSLC exam centres to report any anomalies in the upcoming exam days. The board will take tough measures against them, it added.

     

    Assam's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, also shared the SEBA board notice on his social media account.

    The Assam board Class 10 exams began on March 3 and will be held until March 20. On the last day of the HLSC 2023 matric exams, the advanced mathematics, geography, history, Sanskrit, computer science, commerce, home science, Nepali, Arabic, and Persian papers will be completed.

    Also Read: SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

    Also Read: KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates - adt

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes - adt

    NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download, other details - adt

    KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download

    TS LAWCET, TS PGECET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here - adt

    TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 entire schedule released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; check dates here

    Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023: Answer Key for class 10th objective questions released; raise challenges by March 10 - adt

    BSEB class 10th answer key objective questions released; raise challenges until March 10

    Recent Stories

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10 know why is the smartphone worth waiting gcw

    Motorola G73 5G to launch on March 10; Know why is the smartphone worth waiting?

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button' RBA

    Urfi Javed celebrates Holi in bizarre white outfit; netizens say 'where is the dislike button'

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates - adt

    SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

    Know Deepika Padukone's FEE for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details RBA

    Know Deepika Padukone's fee for 'Project K' featuring Prabhas; read details

    Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March here is what we know gcw

    Kia EV9 electric SUV teased ahead of global debut in March

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon