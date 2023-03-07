Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; SEBA to soon announce new date

Assam Board has cancelled the English exam in one of the Cachar district centres. SEBA has asked students to appear for the remaining exams without using any unfair means while announcing the exam date's cancellation.

The English exam in one of the Cachar district's centres has been cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). The exam was cancelled after reports of unfair practises by students at Cachar's JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre. The re-exam date has yet to be announced by the board.

On March 3, 2023, SEBA administered the Class 10 HSLC English exam. The exam is being administered in 912 locations across the state to 4,22,174 students. SEBA has asked students to appear for the remaining exams without using any unfair means while announcing the exam date's cancellation.

The Assam board has also requested reports from district-level committees and HSLC exam centres to report any anomalies in the upcoming exam days. The board will take tough measures against them, it added.

Assam's education minister, Ranoj Pegu, also shared the SEBA board notice on his social media account.

The Assam board Class 10 exams began on March 3 and will be held until March 20. On the last day of the HLSC 2023 matric exams, the advanced mathematics, geography, history, Sanskrit, computer science, commerce, home science, Nepali, Arabic, and Persian papers will be completed.

Also Read: SSC Selection Post 2023 registration commences at ssc.nic.in; know paper pattern, important dates

Also Read: NEET UG 2023: Registration process commences, Application fees revised; know changes

Also Read: KVS answer key 2023 released for PRT, PGT, TGT, AE, FO and Hindi Translator; know steps to download