    IISER Admission 2022: Application process to commence today, Know details

    The last day of the application submission is May 29, 2022. 

    IISER Admission 2022: Application process to commence today, Know details - adt
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) admission test, IAT 2022 application process will begin on May 4. The application process for IAT 2022 was previously scheduled to open on April 29. The interested candidates can apply on the official site, iiseradmission.in.

    The last day of the application submission is May 29, 2022. On July 3, 2022, the IISER admission test will be conducted.

    How to apply:
    1) Go to the official website of IISER 2022, iiseradmission.in.
    2) Click on the IISER registration 2022 link.
    3) With the required credentials, fill in the application form for IISER 2022.
    4) Make the online payment of the application fee. 
    5) Download the page and for further need, take a printout.

    Fees: 
    Candidates from the General/OBC/OBC-NCL/EWS categories must pay a fee of Rs 2,000. Students from the SC/ST/KM/PwD categories must pay Rs 1,000 for the admission test.

    Following the website, the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 or IAT 2022 is computer-based. It's a 3-hour long test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. On July 3, 2022, IAT 2022 will be conducted in around 150 cities/towns across India.

    For more details, do visit the official website, iiseradmission.in.

