    IISER Admission 2022: Application process to begin tomorrow, learn how to apply

    The application process will conclude on May 29, 2022. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, or IISER, will start the registration process on April 29, 2022, for the IISER admission test 2022 or IAT 2022. The IISER admission form will be present on the official website, iiseradmission.in. Students who wish to appear for the entrance examination can access the IISER application form on the same link. The application process will conclude on May 29, 2022. 

    After the registration process concludes, the candidates can make corrections to their IISER 2022 application form. Candidates should be aware of the eligibility criteria ahead of applying for the IISER admission test 2022.

    The IISER 2022 entrance examination will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022. The exam will be held in a single slot, between 2 pm to 5 pm. 
    The IISER entrance exam will be valid for all of the institute's branches, including Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati.

    Following the IISER website, the IISER Aptitude Test 2022 is a 3-hour computer-based exam covering mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. On July 3, 2022, IAT 2022 will be held in nearly 150 cities/towns across India. 

    Here's how to apply:
    1) Navigate to the official website of IISER 2022, iiseradmission.in
    2) Click on the IISER registration 2022 link.
    3) Key in the required credentials in the application form.
    4) Make an online payment of the application fee.
    5) Download the test application form and take a printout.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
