MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check results through SMS, Digilocker

Candidates will require their application number, which may be found on the admission cards they received before to the exam, to verify their scores. As a result, it is recommended that the paper be kept handy until the result is declared.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 or HSSC and class 10 or HS results on their respective websites today, March 29 — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. The outcome will be revealed during a news conference by the state education minister. This year, over 9 lakh pupils sat the 12th grade examinations, while almost 10 lakh took the class 10 board exams.

How to check results through SMS?

Step 1:Type MPBSE12 (Roll Number) for class 12 results and MPBSE10 for class 10th results.

Step 2: In the sender's number section, enter '56263'.

Step 3: Send the message and wait for the response.

How to check results through Digilocker?

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the 'Register for DigiLocker' link.

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile phone number and press the 'Continue' button.

Step 4: An OTP will be provided to your registered mobile number; use that OTP to validate your phone number.

Step 5: To sign up, enter your username and password. Save the username and password for future logins.

Step 6: Enter your 12-digit Aadhar card number.

Step 7: Select one of the registration choices.

Step 8: To save your documents in DigiLocker, sign in using your registered user name and password.

Step 9: Navigate to the MPBSE results page.

Step 10: Fill in the blanks with the necessary information.

Step 11: The resullt will be displayed.

Candidates must carefully review all of the information contained in the result sheet. If there is an inaccuracy in personal information, it must be notified as soon as possible.