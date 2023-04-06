IIM Shillong placements 2023: Student bags highest package of Rs 71.30 LPA; check average salary offer

During the campus placement, the highest CTC received by a student is Rs 71.30 lakh annually (LPA). Although the median salary was Rs 26.09 lakh, the average salary increased by 16.70 percent from the previous year to Rs 26.96 lakh.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong has recently concluded its campus placements 2023 for as many as 238 students of the PG programmes in Management. It is reportedly said that a total of 63 recruiters participated in the IIM Shillong placements with 26 new recruiters.

During the campus placement, the highest CTC received by a student is Rs 71.30 lakh annually (LPA). Although the median salary was Rs 26.09 lakh, the average salary increased by 16.70 percent from the previous year to Rs 26.96 lakh.

The consulting and strategy domain received the largest offers with 35 percent followed by finance with 20 percent. General management made 7 percent offers, sales and marketing 17 percent, IT and analytics 16 percent, human resources and operations 5 percent.

Sector-wise, the BFSI sector came in second with 23 percent of offers, trailing the consultancy industry, which continued to lead with 31 percent of offers. 10 percent of the offerings went to technology, media, and telecoms, 20 percent to manufacturing and retail, 14 percent to IT and analytics, and 2 percent to other sectors.

In terms of salary, the top 10 percent of IIM Shillong students received Rs 39.68 lakh, while the top 20 percent received Rs 35.35 lakh in terms of placements in 2023. The top 50 per cent grabbed Rs 30.82 lakh CTC.

AB InBev, Aditya Birla Capital, Bain & Company, Capgemini, Axis Bank,Cipla, DE Shaw, Deloitte USI, EY, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Bank, IBM, ICICI Group, Infosys Consulting, ITC, Jio Platforms, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mahindra Logistics, Microsoft, Pidilite Industries, Nomura Investment Bank, StateStreet, TATA Steel, Tata AIG, Titan, TresVista and WNS were the top recruiters.