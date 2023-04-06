Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card released: Step-by-step guide to download it

    Indian Army has released the admit card for Agniveer written examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check out the step-by-step guide to download your hall ticket.

    Indian Army Agniveer exam admit card released Step by step guide to download hall ticket gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    Indian Army has released the admit card for Agniveer written examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card will be available till April 8.

    On the official website, it states that "Admit Card for Agnivver general Duty Category will be live in phases, Starting from April 5 until April 8 and for the other remaining Categories admit card will be made available from April 11 evening onward."

    The applicants whose applications have been accepted and who have filed them online may access the admit card. Candidates can go to the Indian Army's official website, join in using their current registration information, and then follow a step-by-step guide to download the admit card:

    • Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in Fill the captcha code to enter the website.
    • Click on Agnipath Section tab to get you to admit card 2023.
    • On the next page, you can see a download Indian Army Agniveer Hall Ticket 2023.
    • Login with your login credential; if you are not a registered user, you can register yourself first.
    • Enter your user ID to obtain your Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2023.

    Please ensure to cross-check all the details before downloading the admit card.

    From April 17 through April 26, the Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online CEE) will be given. The selection process is based on two phases. Phase I consists of the Computer Based Test Centers' Online Common Entrance Examination, while Phase II consists of the Recruitment Rally by AROs at the Rally Venue.
     

    Last Updated Apr 6, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
