SSC CGL 2023: Here's how to apply online, direct link to CGL; dates, vacancies and more

The SSC will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) Exam Tier-I 2023 from July 14 to 27, 2023. The exam will be held online. Candidates who will qualify for the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be called to appear for SSC CGL Tier 2 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday (April 3) opened the registration window for the aspirants who were waiting for SSC CGL Notification for the year 2023. The students can submit their SSC CGL Application from April 3 to May 3, 2023.

It is reportedly said that this year, the commission is filling up the 7500 vacancies for Group B and C Posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc in the pay scale of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2023

SSC CGL 2023: How to Apply Online for SSC CGL Application Form?

The candidates can follow the given steps in order to apply for the SSC CGL 2023:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Register Now' link and Login to the section

Step 3: Register yourself with basic details and add contact details and declaration.

Step 4: Login to online system through your 'Registration Number' and password.

Step 5: Click 'Apply' link in 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023' section under 'Latest Notifications' tab.

Step 6: Provide your details.

Step 7: Upload your recent Photograph and signature.

Step 8: Go through the declaration and click on "I agree" check box. Fill up Captcha code.

Step 9: Preview and verify the information. If you want to modify any entry, click on 'Edit/ Modify' button and make requisite corrections before proceeding further.