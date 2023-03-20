Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIIT Delhi MTech admission commences at iiitd.edu.in; check eligibility, schedule

    IIIT Delhi: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), has begun accepting applications for master of technology (MTech) courses. Interested candidates should register online at iiitd.edu.in. The institute has yet to start accepting applications for the CSE course.
     

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 8:02 PM IST

    The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD) has commenced accepting applications for master of technology (MTech) courses. Interested candidates should register online at iiitd.edu.in.

    The MTech curriculum at IIIT Delhi includes specialisations in computer science and engineering (CSE), electronics and communications engineering (ECE), and computational biology (CB). The institute also provides postgraduate diploma classes in data science, computer science, and artificial intelligence.

    IIIT Delhi: know MTech eligibility 
    Candidates with and without a GATE score may register. However, GATE-qualified candidates will be granted preference during the admissions process. Applicants must have a BTech/BE or MCA/MSc in CS/IT to register. Furthermore, GATE and non-GATE candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 7 out of 10 or 65 per cent in their qualifying degree.

    IIIT Delhi: know MTech admission 2023 schedule
    The institute has yet to begin accepting applications for the CSE course. Candidates can view the timetable for IIIT Delhi MTech admission 2023 below:
    1) March 20, 2023 - Online application begins for ECE and CB
    2) Not announced yet - Online application begins for CSE
    3) April 23, 2023 (5:00 pm) - Online application deadline ends (CSE, ECE, CB) 
    4) April 30, 2023, (10:00 am - Noon) - Offline entrance test for non-GATE CSE candidates at IIIT-Delhi
    5) May 4, 2023 - Offline interview for Non-GATE ECE candidates
    6) May 6 and 10, 2023 - Online interview for CB candidates
    7) May 12, 2023 - Merit List & Round 1 allotment release 
    8) May 21, 2023 - Acceptance (online) of round 1 offer of admission deadline
    9) May 26, 2023 - Round 2 allotment (If seats are available)
    10) June 4, 2023 - Acceptance (online) of round 2 offer of admission deadline
    11) June 8, 2023 - Round 3 allotment (If seats are available)
    12) June 13, 2023 - Acceptance (online) of round 3 offer of admission deadline
    13) June 18, 2023 (5:00 pm) - Withdrawal (online) deadline
    14) June 22, 2023 - Physical document verification & admission at IIIT-Delhi
    15) June 23, 2023 - Vacant seats release and Registration for SPOT round    
    16) June 27, 2023 - Online spot round at IIIT-Delhi
    17) July 31, 2023 - 1st Semester begins

