ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details

    ICAI CA May June Exam 2023: The mock exam series two will begin on April 5, 2023, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates registered for the May-June 2023 Exam can take the mock exam and register for it on the official website, bosactivities.icai.org.
     

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is slated to conduct the mock test series two from April 5, 2023. Candidates registered for the May-June 2023 Exam can take the mock exam and register on the official website, bosactivities.icai.org.

    According to the timetable, the Board of Studies (Academic) will begin Mock Test Papers Series II for CA on April 5, 2023. Mock Test Papers Series II will be held in physical/virtual format for Intermediate and Final students taking exams in May 2023 to continue Mock Test Papers Series I. Mock Test Series 1 is presently underway. Series 1 premiered on March 13, 2023, and will conclude on March 21, 2023.

    ICAI CA MAY JUNE Exam 2023: know how to register 
    1) Navigate to the official website at, bosactivities.icai.org
    2) Enter your registration ID and complete the form
    3) Make payment and submit 
    4) Download and take a printout

    Candidates should know that the question papers for each subject will be posted to the BoS Knowledge Portal on icai.org by 1:30 pm every day during this time. Everyone must take the exam within the time restriction. According to the schedule, the answer key will be uploaded within 48 hours of the start of the respective test.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
