AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19

AP ICET 2023: The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, or AP ICET 2023, starts on Monday, March 20. APSCHE, the AP State Council of Higher Education, has made the AP ICET 2023 registration form available on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test registration process, or AP ICET 2023, commences on Monday, March 20. APSCHE, the AP State Council of Higher Education, has made the AP ICET 2023 registration form available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Before completing the AP ICET registration form, candidates must submit the application fee. The AP ICET 2023 exam date registration schedule and other details are below.

AP ICET 2023: know important dates

1) March 17, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 notification

2) March 20, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 application form

3) April 19, 2023 - Application deadline for AP ICET 2023

4) May 16 to May 17, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 application correction window opens

5) May 20, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 admit card released

6) May 24 and May 25, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 exam date

Candidates must submit the registration fee and register for the AP ICET. To register yourself online, follow the procedures outlined below.

AP ICET 2023: know how to apply

1) Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Click on the AP ICET tab on the appeared homepage

3) Click on the payment link and pay the fees

4) Log in with your reference ID number and other details required

5) Complete the registration form for the AP ICET 2023

6) Submit information and save

7) Save the form after submitting the application

8) Take a printout for future references

AP ICET 2023: about exam dates

For those who have successfully registered, the AP ICET 2023 test will be held on May 24 and May 25. According to the AP ICET timetable, the admit card will be distributed on May 20.

Also Read: CUET PG 2023: Online registration process commences tonight; know entire schedule

Also Read: ICAI CA May June Exam 2023 mock test series 2 to begin from April 5; check details

Also Read: CUET 2023: Centre exempts Meghalaya, other Northeastern states from CUET this year