AP ICET 2023: Registration commences on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Deadline ends on April 19

    AP ICET 2023: The registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, or AP ICET 2023, starts on Monday, March 20. APSCHE, the AP State Council of Higher Education, has made the AP ICET 2023 registration form available on the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test registration process, or AP ICET 2023, commences on Monday, March 20. APSCHE, the AP State Council of Higher Education, has made the AP ICET 2023 registration form available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Before completing the AP ICET registration form, candidates must submit the application fee. The AP ICET 2023 exam date registration schedule and other details are below.

    AP ICET 2023: know important dates

    1) March 17, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 notification

    2) March 20, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 application form

    3) April 19, 2023 - Application deadline for AP ICET 2023

    4) May 16 to May 17, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 application correction window opens 

    5) May 20, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 admit card released 

    6) May 24 and May 25, 2023 - AP ICET 2023 exam date

    Candidates must submit the registration fee and register for the AP ICET. To register yourself online, follow the procedures outlined below.

    AP ICET 2023: know how to apply 

    1) Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    2) Click on the AP ICET tab on the appeared homepage

    3) Click on the payment link and pay the fees

    4) Log in with your reference ID number and other details required

    5) Complete the registration form for the AP ICET 2023

    6) Submit information and save 

    7) Save the form after submitting the application

    8) Take a printout for future references

    AP ICET 2023: about exam dates

    For those who have successfully registered, the AP ICET 2023 test will be held on May 24 and May 25. According to the AP ICET timetable, the admit card will be distributed on May 20.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
