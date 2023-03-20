Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2023: Online registration process commences tonight; know entire schedule

    CUET PG 2023 Registration: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) registration will begin tonight, March 20. UGC Chairman announced the CUET PG 2023 notification and registration date, saying, "Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying, etc. will be available on the NTA website by tonight." 

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate CUET PG 2023 Registration on the official website will commence on Monday, March 20, 2023. The full schedule has been announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman on his official Twitter account. Candidates can register for the position on the official website until April 19, 2023, at cuet.nta.nic.in, 

    "Candidates may apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in beginning tonight and continuing until 19.04.2023 and also pay the application fee online, through the payment gateway using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, UPI," read the Chairman's official tweet.

     

    According to the UGC chairman's schedule, the CUET PG 2023 correction window will be open from April 20, 2023, to April 24, 2023.

    Candidates should know that the exam schedule has yet to be announced. The exam details will be shared shortly, so candidates should watch the website for regular updates.

    Students can apply for admission to any Central Universities (CUs) or other participating groups, including state, deemed, and private universities, through the CUET PG. Students can apply for admission to any Central Universities (CUs) or other participating groups, including state, deemed, and private universities, through the CUET PG.

    Following the UGC Chairman's tweet, information about the eligibility, exam scheme, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, the application process, and so on will be posted on the NTA website by tonight. The complete notification will be available shortly on the CUET PG official website.

