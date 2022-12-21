ISRO Recruitment 2022: Notification released for 500+ vacancies; know age limit, eligibility criteria

ISRO Recruitment 2022: According to the notification, there are 526 openings, and candidates must be 28 years old as of the closing date of applications, January 9, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website, isro.gov.in.

The Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO, has issued a recruitment notification on its website for Upper Division Clerks, Assistants, Junior Personal Assistants, and Stenographers. Candidates can apply online for the following vacancies in Level 4 of the Pay Matrix at constituent ISRO Centres and Autonomous Bodies.

According to the notification, there are a total of 526 openings, and candidates must be 28 years old as of the closing date of applications, January 9, 2023. For others, including OBC candidates, it's 31 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it's 33 years. Candidates seeking the PWBD position must present a self-attested copy of their Disability Certificate.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: education qualification

For Stenographers and Assistants, a minimum of 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 6.32 is required, and competency in computer use. Stenographers must have one year of steno-typist experience, while Assistants must have a Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice.

ISRO Recruitment 2022: vacancy details

1) Assistant - 339

2) Junior personal assistant - 153

3) Upper division clerk - 16

4) Stenographer - 14

ISRO Recruitment 2022: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website, isro.gov.in

2)Click on the Careers and hit the 'Advt no. ISRO:ICRB:02(A-JPA):2022' link

3) Now apply, key in the required details and make the payment

4) Download and take a print

Applicants must read the notification carefully before applying. Only qualified individuals will be chosen for the position after passing a written exam and a skill test and being shortlisted based on their written exam marks.



