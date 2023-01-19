Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

    SSC, MTS Havaldar 2023: Registration for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaladar began on January 18, 2023, with over 10,000 positions available. Interested candidates should apply online at ssc.nic.in. The deadline for completing online payments and paying offline fees is February 19 at 11:00 pm.
     

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission released the notification for the SSC MTS, Havaldar, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Registration for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaladar began on January 18, 2023, with over 10,000 positions available. Interested candidates should apply online at ssc.nic.in.

    Following the notification, the submission of online applications will begin on January 18, 2023, and the deadline will be February 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm. The deadline for completing online payments and paying offline fees is February 19 at 11:00 pm.

    The application form correction and online payment of correction charges window for SSC MTS, Havaldar, will open from February 20, 2023, to February 24, 2023.

    The minimum and maximum age limits for SSC MTS and Havaldar in CBN are 18 years and 25 years, respectively. The minimum and maximum age limits for Havaldar in CBIC and a few MTS posts are 18 and 27 years. The age limit for reserved categories has been reduced.

    SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023 registrations: know how to apply
    1) Navigate the official website ssc.nic.in
    2) Visit the candidate login and register 
    3) Login with credentials and complete the application form
    4) Make the payment and upload the necessary documents
    5) Submit and download the form
    6) Take a printout

    According to the announcement, there are approximately 10,880 MTS posts and 526 Havaldar positions. The exam dates have yet to be announced, but they are expected to be held in April 2023. The exam will include a computer-based examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and a physical standard test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

    Also Read: GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    Also Read: ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download - adt

    JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for session 1 released; know how to download

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today, January 18; know when, where to check - adt

    ICSI CSEET January 2023 result to be announced today; know when, where to check

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24 and 25 in 12 cities; check schedule - adt

    ICAI Convocation 2023 to be held on January 24, 25 in 12 cities; check schedule

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

    UGC NET 2023: Application registration for December 2022 to conclude on January 17; know fees, other details

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony photos

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged (PHOTOS)

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Exclusive: Shubman Gill coach Yograj reveals how Yuvraj Singh played key role in improving double centurion's batting-ayh

    Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj reveals how Yuvraj played key role in improving double centurion's batting

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue vma

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case AJR

    Shankar Mishra banned from flying on Air India for 4 months after 'pee-gate' case

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud snt

    Australian Open 2023: Let's keep it going, says Djokovic after surviving injury scare to beat Couacaud

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon