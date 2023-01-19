SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: Registration process commences; know age limit, other details

SSC, MTS Havaldar 2023: Registration for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaladar began on January 18, 2023, with over 10,000 positions available. Interested candidates should apply online at ssc.nic.in. The deadline for completing online payments and paying offline fees is February 19 at 11:00 pm.

The Staff Selection Commission released the notification for the SSC MTS, Havaldar, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Registration for the Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaladar began on January 18, 2023, with over 10,000 positions available. Interested candidates should apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Following the notification, the submission of online applications will begin on January 18, 2023, and the deadline will be February 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm. The deadline for completing online payments and paying offline fees is February 19 at 11:00 pm.

The application form correction and online payment of correction charges window for SSC MTS, Havaldar, will open from February 20, 2023, to February 24, 2023.

The minimum and maximum age limits for SSC MTS and Havaldar in CBN are 18 years and 25 years, respectively. The minimum and maximum age limits for Havaldar in CBIC and a few MTS posts are 18 and 27 years. The age limit for reserved categories has been reduced.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023 registrations: know how to apply

1) Navigate the official website ssc.nic.in

2) Visit the candidate login and register

3) Login with credentials and complete the application form

4) Make the payment and upload the necessary documents

5) Submit and download the form

6) Take a printout

According to the announcement, there are approximately 10,880 MTS posts and 526 Havaldar positions. The exam dates have yet to be announced, but they are expected to be held in April 2023. The exam will include a computer-based examination, a physical efficiency test (PET), and a physical standard test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

