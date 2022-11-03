ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2022 released for November 12; know exam pattern; other details

Registered candidates should visit the ICSI's official website, icsi.edu, to check and download their admit cards. Candidates must use their registration number or unique ID and birth date to download the ICSI CSEET admit card.

The admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 November 12 examination have been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates can obtain their ICSI CSEET November 2022 Admit Card by visiting the official website, icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET November 2022 is slated for November 12, 2022. CSEET will be delivered via remote Centers. Candidates can appear for the examination using their own laptop/desktop from home or any other convenient location.

Know the exam pattern of the ICSI CSEET Exam 2022:

Following the information, the CSEET November exam will last 2 hours and consist of 200 questions. Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, and Presentation and Communication Skills will be the four papers.

Know the steps to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2022:

1) Go to the official website, icsi.edu

2) Click on the CSEET admit card link on the homepage

3) Log in with the credentials, CSEET application number and dates of birth

4) ICSI CSEET admit card will be on the screen

5) Download ICSI CSEET admit card for further need

According to the official notice, "This is about your registration for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022. You are requested to download your Admit Card and candidate instructions by visiting the following link: https://tinyurl.com/28ddc8fy"

Candidates are advised to double-check all information before downloading their admit card. Make a copy for yourself for future reference. Candidates should immediately report any errors on their admit cards to the institute.

