ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know toppers, details to check here

The list of CS Executive exam toppers is now available, with 34 students passing all CS Executive papers. Candidates who received at least 40 per cent will be declared qualified. The CS professional exam results are already available on the ICSI website.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS executive result 2022, has announced on Thursday, August 25. ICSI has released the CS Executive result 2022 for the June session exam. Candidates who took the CS executive exam can view their results on the official website, icsi.edu. To access their ICSI Results, candidates must enter their application number, roll number, and date of birth.

The ICSI CS toppers list 2022 for the executive result has also been published. Lakshya Chawla topped the CS Executive June 2022 exams. Sonia Boob and A Sreekanth ranked second and third, respectively. The list of CS Executive exam toppers is now available, and 34 students have passed all CS Executive papers without exception.

Candidates who received a minimum of 40 per cent will be declared qualified. The CS professional result has already been posted on the ICSI website.

Know how to check the CS executive result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, icsi.edu

2) Click on the ICSI CS executive result link 2022 on the homepage

3) On the new login page, enter the required credentials such as application number or roll number and date of birth

4) Submit, and the ICSI CS Professional June result will be on screen

5) Check the details, download and take a printout

Know details to check in CS result June 2022:

1) Candidate name and roll number

2) Examination name

3) Status of qualifying

4) Marks obtained

5) Rank obtained

6) Aggregate/Overall score

Registration for the December session exams for CS Executive 2022 will begin on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Also Read: CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here

Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results 2022 declared; know how to check scores