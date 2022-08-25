Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know toppers, details to check here

    The list of CS Executive exam toppers is now available, with 34 students passing all CS Executive papers. Candidates who received at least 40 per cent will be declared qualified. The CS professional exam results are already available on the ICSI website.
     

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS executive result 2022, has announced on Thursday, August 25. ICSI has released the CS Executive result 2022 for the June session exam. Candidates who took the CS executive exam can view their results on the official website, icsi.edu. To access their ICSI Results, candidates must enter their application number, roll number, and date of birth.

    The ICSI CS toppers list 2022 for the executive result has also been published. Lakshya Chawla topped the CS Executive June 2022 exams. Sonia Boob and A Sreekanth ranked second and third, respectively. The list of CS Executive exam toppers is now available, and 34 students have passed all CS Executive papers without exception.

    Candidates who received a minimum of 40 per cent will be declared qualified. The CS professional result has already been posted on the ICSI website.

    Know how to check the CS executive result 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, icsi.edu
    2) Click on the ICSI CS executive result link 2022 on the homepage
    3) On the new login page, enter the required credentials such as application number or roll number and date of birth
    4) Submit, and the ICSI CS Professional June result will be on screen
    5) Check the details, download and take a printout

    Know details to check in CS result June 2022:
    1) Candidate name and roll number
    2) Examination name
    3) Status of qualifying
    4) Marks obtained
    5) Rank obtained
    6) Aggregate/Overall score

    Registration for the December session exams for CS Executive 2022 will begin on Friday, August 26, 2022.

    Also Read: CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here

    Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results 2022 declared; know how to check scores

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check - adt

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    TANCET 2022 Rank list expected to be out on August 25 here s how to check counselling schedule gcw

    TANCET 2022: Rank list expected to be out on August 25, here's how to check

    TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27 - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result date, time announced; to be out on August 27

    ICSI Result 2022 CS Executive Professional results to be declared today Here s how to download gcw

    ICSI Result 2022: CS Executive, Professional results to be declared today; Here's how to download

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released Here s how to check the scores gcw

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released; Here's how to check the scores

    Recent Stories

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe-snt

    Play games on World777 from countries across the globe

    100 year old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting arrested on her birthday gcw

    100-year-old Australian woman fulfils wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her birthday

    Dare to take Disha Patani protein shake Here is what she will do to you watch drb

    Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch

    Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Na Chheda Na Piya song goes VIRAL RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    football EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils snt

    EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon