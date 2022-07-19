ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022: Result date, time announced; know details here

Once the results are announced, a link will be made available for candidates to download their results and subject-wise breakdown of marks.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, has issued an official notice regarding the results of the CS Foundation Programme Examination, June 2022 session, and the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, July 2022 session.

The ICSI CS Foundation Programme Examination Result 2022 and CSEET Result 2022 will be announced on July 20, 2022, at 4 pm, as per the notice.

The June 2022 session of the Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination was held on June 15, 2022, and June 16, 2022. The CS Executive Entrance Test took place on July 9 and 11, 2022. The results of both, and each individual's subject-wise mark breakdown, will be available on the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official notice, candidates should also know that the formal e-result cum marks of statement of the CS Foundation June 2022 session and CSEET July 2022 session will be released and made available immediately after both results are declared.

Students should know that there will be no physical copies of the result cum marks statement given to the candidates. The soft copy will be available on the website for candidates to download and save for future reference.

The CSEET 2022 November session dates have been announced and will take place on November 12, 2022. Meanwhile, visit the website for more information on the CSEET Exams and other questions.

