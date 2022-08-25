Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    Candidates must enter their application number/roll number and their date of birth to access their ICSI Results. Candidates who score at least 40 per cent will be considered qualified to continue with the CS professional course.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI CS Professional examination results, has released on Thursday, August 25, at 11 am. ICSI released the CS Professional June 2022 result on its official website, icsi.edu. Candidates who took the CS professional course enrolment exam can now view and download their results. To access their ICSI Results, candidates must enter their application number, roll number, and date of birth.

    Nikita Rameshbhai Chandwani has topped the CS Professional program exam, followed by Girishkar D Marur, and Harsh Dev Chaudhary. In the June session, nearly 19 candidates passed all papers of the professional program exam without exception in any paper.

    Candidates with at least 40 per cent will be considered qualified to continue with the CS professional course. When the results are announced, the ICSI CS professional Result-cum-Marks Statement will be mailed to the candidates at their registered address within 30 days of the announcement. Check and download the ICSI CS professional result online by following the instructions below.

    Know how to check the CS professional result 2022: 

    1) Visit the official website, icsi.edu

    2) Click on the ICSI CS Professional result link 2022 on the homepage

    3) On a new login page, enter your application number/ roll number and date of birth

    4) Submit the details, and the ICSI CS Professional June result will be displayed

    5) Check the details and download the result

    ICSI has announced to release the CS executive course results today at 2 pm. Registration for the ICSI CS Professional and Executive December exam will begin on Friday, August 26, 2022, and the exam will be held from December 21, 2022, to December 30, 2022.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
