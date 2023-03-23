Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    TISSNET 2023 Result: The Tata Institute of Social Science announced the TISS NET 2023 Result on March 23. TISS has released the MA and PG program results. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2023 exam can access and get their results at tiss.edu. 

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 5:22 PM IST

    The Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test, TISSNET 2023 Result, was released on Thursday, March 23. TISS has released the MA and PG admittance results. Candidates who appeared for the TISSNET 2023 exam can view and get their results on the official website, tiss.edu. Candidates must enter their registered email ID and password to see their results. Check the TISSNET Result link and the procedures for downloading the result online.

    TISSNET results have been released, and TISS has also made the final answer key available online. Therefore, the admission procedure for the PG and MA courses will be resumed.

    TISSNET 2023: know the steps to download the result
    1) Navigate to the official website, tiss.edu
    2)  On the homepage, click on the 'TISS NET 2023 Result announced'
    3) On a new login page, enter your credentials 
    4) Access the TISSNET portal and check your result
    5) Download and take a printout

    According to the TISSNET PG admission timeline, the opening and closing dates for the online DAF will be announced soon.

    According to the TISSNET MA selection process, candidates who pass TISSNET stage 1 are shortlisted for TISSNET stage 2. Candidates are chosen based on their TISS NET score and the ratio of seats declared for individual programmes in each category.

    

    

    

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2023, 5:39 PM IST
