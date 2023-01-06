ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

CA Final, Inter results 2022: According to the official notice, the ICAI CA Inter, the Final results are anticipated to be declared on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CA intermediate and CA final November session exam can access their results via the official website, icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates of the CA intermediate and CA final result 2022 on Friday, January 6, 2022. According to the official notice tweeted by the Institue, the ICAI CA Inter, the Final results are anticipated to be declared on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CA intermediate and CA final November session exam can access their results via the official website, icai.org.

To check and download the ICAI CA Inter, Final November scorecard 2022, candidates must log in with their roll number. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are expected to be declared on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and candidates will be able to view the same on the website icai.nic.in," the ICAI notice read.

CA Final, Inter results 2022: Here's how to check

1) Navigate to any websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

2) Go to the CA Inter, Final Result 2022 link on the homepage

3) Key in the login credentials

4) The CA Inter, Final Result 2022 will be on the screen

5) Check the scorecard and download it for further use

The ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exam was held from November 1, 2022, to November 17, 2022. The Group I Intermediate Exams were held from November 2, 2022, to November 9, 2022, and the Group II Exams were held from November 11, 2022, to November 12, 2022. According to the schedule, the final course exam for Group I was held from November 1, 2022, to November 7, 2022, and the final course exam for Group II was held from November 10, 2022, to November 16, 2022.

