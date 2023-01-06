Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details

    GUJCET 2023: Candidates seeking admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy should register for GUJCET 2023 via the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) application process will commence on Friday, January 6, 2023. Candidates seeking admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy should register for GUJCET 2023 via the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The registration process for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), which is authorised to conduct the GUJCET 2023, will be held between January 6 and January 20, 2023, and the application fees are Rs 350.

    Candidates from the A, B, and AB groups of the GSHSEB board's HSC Science stream are eligible to appear for GUJCET 2023. Candidates must have secured at least 45 per cent in aggregate (40 per cent for SC/ST/SEBC/EWS candidates) in Class 12 or its equivalent exam, with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and any one of Chemistry, Biology, Computer, or Vocational course as an optional subject.

    While registering for the GUJCET 2023 examination, candidates have to upload scanned images of Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, passport-size photographs and signatures in specified formats and photo ID proof.  

    GUJECT 2023: know how to register

    1) Go to the official website, gujcet.gseb.org

    2) Navigate to the registration page and generate login credentials 

    3) Complet teh GUJCET 2023 application form with the required details 

    4) Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

    5) Submit the application form and download it for further use

    Also read: NEET PG 2023: Registration not to commence today; NBE asks to ignore ads

    Also read: Foreign universities will need UGC's approval to set up campuses in India

    Also read: CA Result November 2022: ICAI to announce CA final result before January 14; check details

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
