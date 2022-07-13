Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15; here's how to check

    The CA Final Result 2022 for May examinations would be released by ICAI on either July 15, 2022 or July 16, 2022. Candidates will be able to view their CA Final results on the official website, icai.org, once they are available.

    ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has released the CA Result 2022 date online today, on July 13, 2022, via an official announcement. The CA Final Result 2022 for May examinations would be released by ICAI on either July 15, 2022 or July 16, 2022. Candidates will be able to view their CA Final results on the official website, icai.org, once they are available.

    CA Result 2022 is the date for the 2022 CA Final May Exams. These examinations, together with the CA Inter Exams 2022, were held from May 14 to 30, 2022. However, the date for the CA Inter Results 2022 has not yet been declared.

    Please keep in mind that ICAI normally provides two dates for CA results. However, based on prior trends, CA Final Results are normally released on the first day specified. As a result, the CA Final May Result 2022 is likely to be released on July 15, 2022, rather than July 16, 2022. To check their ICAI CA Final Results 2022, students would require their registration number or PIN number. They are also urged to return here for the most recent CA Results 2022 updates.

    It is crucial to remember that all students will require their ICAI CA Final Exam Admit Card to check their marks once the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India releases them. Let's go through how to verify the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 once it's available online:

    • Navigate to the website icai.org.
    • On the webpage, click the link that says CA Final Result 2022.
    • Before clicking the submit button, enter the needed log in information and check it with your admission card.
    • Your screen will display the ICAI CA Final Result 2022.
    • Download the results from the internet and print a copy of the grade sheet for future reference.
