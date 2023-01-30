Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

    AIBE 17 Admit Card: The admit card was slated to be released on Monday, January 30, 2023; however, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) admit cards will not be released today. According to the latest update, the AIBE 17 Admit Card will be released on Friday, 1, 2023. 

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    The Bar Council of India will hold the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) Exam 2023 on February 5, 2023, as per schedule. The admit card was slated to be released on Monday, January 30, 2023; however, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) admit cards will not be released today. According to the official website, the AIBE 17 hall ticket will be released on February 1, 2023 

    According to the latest update, the AIBE 17 Admit Card will be released at 5:00 pm on Friday, 1, 2023. The BCI will conduct the exam on February 5, 2023, and those who pass will receive a Certificate of Practice from the Council.

    AIBE 17 admit card: know how to download admit card
    1) Go to the official websites, barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com
    2) Click on the AIBE XVII section
    3) On the registration portal, enter your login details 
    4) Submit it and download the AIBE 17 Admit Card

    The results will be announced on February 20, 2023. Only those who cleared the exam will be able to practise law. The All India Bar Examination is a certification exam held twice a year by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who want to practise as lawyers. The All-India Bar Examination is a certification exam held twice a year for law graduates who want to practise as lawyers. The exam is given in 50 cities and 140 testing centres.

    The AIBE 17 Exam will last three hours and thirty minutes and will cover administrative law, company law, the code of civil procedure, and other topics. The exam is worth 100 marks and is available online and offline. The difficulty level of the exam is usually moderate to difficult. Check the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 website or the Bar Council of India for the most recent updates.

    Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

    Also Read: WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Also Read: TANCET 2023: Exam dates for MBA, MCA announced; know steps to check, other details

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 6:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Student studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report AJR

    Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details AJR

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents - adt

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

    WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria

    Recent Stories

    Air India 'peegate' case: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea AJR

    Air India 'peegate' case: Delhi court reserves order on Shankar Mishra's bail plea

    Gandhinagar court convicts self -styled godman Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case; check details AJR

    Gandhinagar court convicts self -styled godman Asaram Bapu in 2013 rape case; check details

    Tussle breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities AJR

    Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars-ayh

    From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh - Meet the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 stars

    After India's Hockey World Cup 2023 debacle, team chief coach Graham Reid resigns snt

    After India's Hockey World Cup 2023 debacle, team chief coach Graham Reid resigns

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon