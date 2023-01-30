AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

AIBE 17 Admit Card: The admit card was slated to be released on Monday, January 30, 2023; however, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) admit cards will not be released today. According to the latest update, the AIBE 17 Admit Card will be released on Friday, 1, 2023.

The Bar Council of India will hold the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) Exam 2023 on February 5, 2023, as per schedule. The admit card was slated to be released on Monday, January 30, 2023; however, the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) admit cards will not be released today. According to the official website, the AIBE 17 hall ticket will be released on February 1, 2023

According to the latest update, the AIBE 17 Admit Card will be released at 5:00 pm on Friday, 1, 2023. The BCI will conduct the exam on February 5, 2023, and those who pass will receive a Certificate of Practice from the Council.

AIBE 17 admit card: know how to download admit card

1) Go to the official websites, barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com

2) Click on the AIBE XVII section

3) On the registration portal, enter your login details

4) Submit it and download the AIBE 17 Admit Card

The results will be announced on February 20, 2023. Only those who cleared the exam will be able to practise law. The All India Bar Examination is a certification exam held twice a year by the Bar Council of India for law graduates who want to practise as lawyers. The All-India Bar Examination is a certification exam held twice a year for law graduates who want to practise as lawyers. The exam is given in 50 cities and 140 testing centres.

The AIBE 17 Exam will last three hours and thirty minutes and will cover administrative law, company law, the code of civil procedure, and other topics. The exam is worth 100 marks and is available online and offline. The difficulty level of the exam is usually moderate to difficult. Check the AIBE 17 Exam 2023 website or the Bar Council of India for the most recent updates.

Also Read: CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

Also Read: WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria

Also Read: TANCET 2023: Exam dates for MBA, MCA announced; know steps to check, other details