Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details

    Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 4, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    The Post Office of India has announced vacancies for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevak posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The online application process has already started, the last date for registration is June 5. The candidate should note that the application has to be submitted online, any other mode of submission will not be accepted.

    Following the system-generated merit list, the candidates will be shortlisted. 

    While coming to the Documents verification, the selected candidate has to bring original documents and one set of photocopies for submission.

    The eligibility criteria
    Education: Candidates to have a secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India is the mandatory qualification for all approved categories of GDS. 

    Age: Candidates must be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

    Language: The candidate should have completed at least class 10 in the local language of their location.

    Application fees
    Candidates who wish to apply have to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, the fees are exempted for other candidates, including SC/ST, PwD, women, and transwomen.

    Salary 
    Selected candidates will get a salary of up to 12,000. Rs 12,000 for the BPM post candidates and candidates for BPM/DakSevak position will get a salary of Rs 10,000. 

    Interested candidates can apply online via the official site of the India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

    Also Read: India's unemployment rate shoots up to 7.83% in April, Haryana tops list: Report

    Also Read: Elon Musk says he'll cut jobs at Twitter, make money from tweets: Reports

    Also Read: Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this

     

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply - adt

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download - adt

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download

    MHT CET Exam 2022: Exam dates revised, Learn how to check - adt

    MHT CET Exam 2022: Exam dates revised, Learn how to check

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7 - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022: Mock Test to be held today, exam on May 7

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download - adt

    TANCET 2022: Hall ticket announcement today, learn how to download

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    tennis Rafael Nadal 'eager to play' at Madrid Open; will the 5-time champion win big again snt

    Nadal 'eager to play' at Madrid Open; will the 5-time champion win big again?

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar drb

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

    Donald Trump Truth Social app to launch on web browser by May end gcw

    Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to launch on web browser by May end

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon