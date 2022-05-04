India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 38,926 vacancies in govt department, Know details

Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The Post Office of India has announced vacancies for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevak posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the India Post, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The online application process has already started, the last date for registration is June 5. The candidate should note that the application has to be submitted online, any other mode of submission will not be accepted.

Following the system-generated merit list, the candidates will be shortlisted.

While coming to the Documents verification, the selected candidate has to bring original documents and one set of photocopies for submission.

The eligibility criteria

Education: Candidates to have a secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India is the mandatory qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Age: Candidates must be between 18 years to 40 years of age.

Language: The candidate should have completed at least class 10 in the local language of their location.

Application fees

Candidates who wish to apply have to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, the fees are exempted for other candidates, including SC/ST, PwD, women, and transwomen.

Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of up to 12,000. Rs 12,000 for the BPM post candidates and candidates for BPM/DakSevak position will get a salary of Rs 10,000.

